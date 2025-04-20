Broward deputies recover body from Oakland Park canal

Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a body of water in Oakland Park on Sunday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, shortly after 10 a.m., a call came into Broward County Regional Communications about a body spotted in the 300 block of NW 32nd Street.

Deputies from BSO's Oakland Park District and the agency's dive team responded and recovered the body.

BSO's Homicide Unit is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No other details have been released.

Unfortunately, bodies in canals are not rare in South Florida.

Coral Springs police were called out in February of this year to investigate after a body was discovered in a canal near W. Sample Road and Riverside Drive.

Another morning this past February, the body of a 67-year-old man was pulled from a Doral canal.

An investigation commenced after a man's body was found floating in a Davie canal on a Sunday morning last September.

Fire rescue and a BSO dive team responded to a report of a body floating in a canal near the 4000 block of Treehouse Lane in Tamarac in August of 2024.

In February 2024, a man was found dead in a canal in Plantation. He had been involved in a deadly motorcycle accident nearby.

Another man died after being found unconscious in a canal one Saturday morning in Miami Gardens in 2023.

Two Plantation High School students died in 2023 after a car went into a Sunrise canal.