Coral Springs police investigate body found in canal

MIAMI - Coral Springs police are investigating after a body was discovered in a canal near W. Sample Road and Riverside Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Officers cordoned off a large area with yellow tape as the investigation unfolded.

Aerial images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers stationed along the L-shaped canal.

Authorities had not yet retrieved the body and details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the discovery remained unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.