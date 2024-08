TAMARAC – At 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, Broward sheriff deputies, fire rescue and a BSO dive team responded to a report of a body floating in a canal near the 4000 block of Treehouse Lane in Tamarac.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case, please call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493 - TIPS.