Human remains found inside 2 different cars in separate South Florida canals, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE — Human remains were found inside two different cars discovered in two separate South Florida canals on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Both vehicles were discovered in Plantation, a city about five miles west of Fort Lauderdale. Both were also found within a two-mile radius of each other.

Plantation Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that the first car was found near 10151 SW 1 St. and had the remains of an adult and child, saying that it is believed to have been there for 50 years.

Meanwhile, the other car was found near 80 Wimbledon Lakes Dr. and had the remains of one adult. This car is believed to have been there for 20 years, Plantation Fire Rescue added.

CBS News Miami reached out to Plantation Police to gather more information about the circumstances regarding these discoveries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.