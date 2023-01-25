Woman pulled from car in Sunrise canal, search on for second passenger

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman was transported to a local hospital and rescue workers were searching for a second person after a vehicle went into a Sunrise canal on Wednesday evening.

A car had gone into a Sunrise canal with occupants on Wednesday afternoon, according to witnesses. CBS4

It happened after 5:30 p.m. in the area of the 7000 block of W. Oakland Park Blvd., according to police.

The woman's condition is not known.

Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said the search had been turned over to police in what has become a "recovery" operation.

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least one ambulance and rescue personnel at the edge of the canal.

Investigators did not say how the crash happened and it was not clear if there were other people in the vehicle.

Witnesses told police there were two people in the car.