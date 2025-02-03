Man's body pulled from Doral canal

Man's body pulled from canal in Doral

DORAL - The body of a man was pulled from a Doral canal on Monday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, just after 10 a.m., fire rescue personnel and Doral police were sent to a business district in the 2000 block of NW 89 Place in reference to a "sick/injured person call (possible floater)."

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they discovered a body floating in the water. They were able to retrieve the body and determined the man had died, according to the sheriff's office.

Doral police only identified the body as that of a 67-year-old man.

The sheriff's office did say if foul play is suspected, only that homicide detectives will investigate the death.