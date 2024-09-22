Watch CBS News
Dead man found floating in Davie canal prompts investigation, BSO says

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — An investigation is underway after a dead man was found floating in a Davie canal on Sunday morning, deputies said.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Broward Sheriff's deputies were called out to the body discovered in the waterway near the 6500 block of State Road 84. BSO's Dive Team, along with its Crime Scene and Homicide Units, were also called out to the area, the agency told CBS News Miami.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

