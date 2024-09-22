Dead man found floating in Davie canal prompts investigation, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE — An investigation is underway after a dead man was found floating in a Davie canal on Sunday morning, deputies said.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Broward Sheriff's deputies were called out to the body discovered in the waterway near the 6500 block of State Road 84. BSO's Dive Team, along with its Crime Scene and Homicide Units, were also called out to the area, the agency told CBS News Miami.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.