Dead man found in Plantation canal was victim of nearby motorcycle crash, FHP says

PLANTATION — The dead man who was found in a Broward County canal on Saturday was involved in a Thursday motorcycle crash, police said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist — who was only identified as a 40-year-old White man from Hollywood — was the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident nearby.

Around 4:23 a.m. Thursday, the man was riding a 2013 green Kawasaki motorcycle and was traveling north on State Road 91 at the exit ramp to Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation city limits. According to FHP, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash on the ramp and fell into the nearby canal that runs parallel to Sunrise.

Fire and law enforcement officials responded to the scene, but they could not find the motorcyclist since they weren't aware of him falling into the canal at the time, FHP stated.

Later on Saturday, Plantation fire and law enforcement responded to a report of a dead body found in a canal in the area of East Acre Drive and Pine Terrace. Further investigation on Sunday revealed that the canal body was the motorcyclist.

The circumstances leading up to the motorcycle crash are currently under investigation.