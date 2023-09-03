Police: Man dead after being found unconscious in Miami Gardens canal
MIAMI GARDENS -- A man has died after being found unconscious in a canal Saturday morning, according to police.
Police say a passerby advised there was a body down in the canal.
The incident was reported around 7 a.m. near the 2700 Block of NW 206th Street.
Fire rescue officials say the man was not breathing and died on scene.
Miami Gardens police are investigating.
