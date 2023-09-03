Watch CBS News
Police: Man dead after being found unconscious in Miami Gardens canal

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS -- A man has died after being found unconscious in a canal Saturday morning, according to police. 

Police say a passerby advised there was a body down in the canal. 

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. near the 2700 Block of NW 206th Street. 

Fire rescue officials say the man was not breathing and died on scene.

Miami Gardens police are investigating. 

