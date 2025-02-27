Bodycam video released shows Alexander brothers' Miami Beach arrests and interrogations

A new video is showing a first look at the arrest and interrogation of the Alexander brothers, who are accused of disturbing crimes against women across the country.

On Thursday, lawyers for twins Alon and Oren Alexander were inside a Miami courthouse for a hearing. Meanwhile, Miami Beach Police released the body camera video of their arrest from last December.

The twins, including their older brother Tal Alexander, are facing federal sex trafficking charges, with authorities accusing them of running a sex trafficking scheme and allegedly drugging and assaulting dozens of women between 2010 and 2021, dating back to when the men were still in high school in some of those cases.

Arrest and interrogation

The video shows the day of Oren Alexander's arrest by Miami Beach Police on the morning of Dec. 11, 2024, which happened right as FBI agents raided the brothers' home. In it, Oren Alexander is seen being escorted into a police vehicle and then moved into an interrogation room where detectives began questioning him about 10 minutes later.

A very similar situation unfolded in a separate interrogation room with Alon Alexander. The video lasts for nearly two hours, showing detectives attempting to question Alon and sit down with him for less than four minutes based on what CBS News Miami has observed.

In the courtroom

Earlier in the day, a hearing for Ohad Fisherman, a man accused of participating in an alleged sexual assault alongside Oren and Alon Alexander, wrapped up.

Even though this is a state case, the defense team and prosecutor argued over whether the state should have handed over a federal warrant and affidavit. The judge ruled that the defense is entitled to both, even if it's federal.

Both state trials for the Alexander twins and Fisherman are scheduled for May 12.

Who are the Alexander brothers?

Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander were indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in New York in December 2024.

Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of the luxury real estate firm Official, which has offices in Manhattan and Miami Beach. Alon, Oren's twin, worked at the family's private security firm, authorities said.

Officials from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced the charges last year. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and Miami Beach Police announced their arrest at the same time as New York authorities announced their charges on the multistate investigation, detailing three separate incidents that happened in Miami Beach between December 2016 and October 2021.

The legal battle

Prosecutors told a judge on Feb. 7 they intend to file a superseding indictment with additional victims. They say they've interviewed more than 60 women who allege at least one of the brothers raped them. Prosecutors also told the court the discovery is substantial and includes iCloud accounts, Instagram and Facebook accounts, dating apps, laptops, hard drives and cellphones.

Federal prosecutors in New York said the investigation is ongoing. The federal trials are set for Jan. 5, 2026.

The three will remain in jail ahead of their trials.

Recently, a judge threw out a lawsuit filed against the Alexander brothers claiming they raped a woman because the alleged incident took place too long ago.

"The only conduct attributed to Alon and Oren in the complaint allegedly took place in the fall of 2012," the judge wrote. "[The] plaintiff's claims against them therefore are time-barred."