Videos found in apartment links Alexander brothers to sex assaults, prosecutors say

MIAMI - Federal prosecutors have disclosed additional evidence in the case against Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander, three wealthy Miami Beach brothers accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women over nearly two decades.

In a court filing ahead of a major detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors alleged that more than 40 women have reported being forcibly raped or sexually assaulted by at least one of the brothers between 2002 and 2021.

Prosecutors revealed that during a December 2024 search of an apartment in New York City leased by Tal Alexander, law enforcement agents uncovered photos and videos allegedly documenting criminal behavior.

According to the filing, the materials depict the Alexander brothers and other individuals engaging in sexual acts with women who appeared intoxicated or unaware they were being recorded.

In one video, the filing states, a camera was used to record over a bathroom stall where a man and a woman were engaged in intercourse. When the woman noticed the camera, she reportedly expressed distress, saying "no" and objecting to being recorded.

Other videos allegedly show women visibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs being manipulated into sexual acts by the brothers or others, sometimes without actively participating or appearing to consent.

Prosecutors argued that the newly uncovered evidence, combined with earlier allegations, demonstrates the "depraved nature" of the defendants' conduct and the threat they pose to public safety.

The detention hearing will determine whether the brothers remain in custody as the case proceeds.