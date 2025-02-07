Alexander brothers will face more charges as 60 women allege rape, prosecutors say

NEW YORK - Two luxury real estate agents and their brother were arraigned in federal court Friday on sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors said they've spoken to more than 60 alleged victims of Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander so far.

The Alexander brothers, all in their late 30s, entered the courtroom wearing prison clothing with their hands cuffed and feet shackled. They pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege the three worked together and with others to drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of victims, luring them in with the promise of romantic relationships, luxury travel, parties and events.

Tal and Oren Alexander were luxury real estate agents in New York City and Miami. In 2019, Tal Alexander gave CBS a tour of a Manhattan penthouse. Alon Alexander was a private security firm owned by the family.

Prosecutors have previously said videos allegedly show the brothers and others engaged in sexual acts with women who appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and were unaware they were being recorded.

60 women allege rape, prosecutors say

Friday, prosecutors told the judge they intend to file a superseding indictment with additional victims. They say they've interviewed more than 60 women who allege at least one of the brothers raped them. Prosecutors also told the court the discovery is substantial, and includes iCloud accounts, Instagram and Facebook accounts, dating apps, cell phones, laptops, hard drives and cell phones.

"These charges are an overreach by the government that in no way amount to sex trafficking. We have no doubt the evidence will prove that these are all false allegations and the Alexanders are innocent," an attorney for one of the brothers sad in in a statement.

The twins have also been criminally charged in Florida, along with their cousin. The Miami-Dade state attorney's office released video statements given by three woemn.

"I was crying and the whole time I was asking them not to do it, please, no. Please, no," one woman said.

"They were both talking about who was going to go first," said another.

"I kept saying no," the third said.

Federal prosecutors in New York said the investigation is ongoing.

The trial date is set for Jan. 5, 2026. The three will remain in jail ahead of their trial.

Recently, a judge threw out a lawsuit filed against the Alexander brothers claiming they raped a woman on the grounds that the alleged incident took place too long ago.

"The only conduct attributed to Alon and Oren in the complaint allegedly took place in the fall of 2012," the judge wrote. "[The] plaintiff's claims against them therefore are time-barred."

The Alexander brothers were originally taken into custody in Miami Beach by local and federal law enforcement and were charged with a slew of sex trafficking and rape crimes.