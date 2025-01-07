Oren Alexander, accused of multiple rapes and sex trafficking, accidentally flown to New York

MIAMI - Prominent real estate broker Oren Alexander, one of three Alexander brothers facing rape and sex trafficking charges, was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Miami federal court for a bail hearing.

However, the U.S. Marshals Service mistakenly transported him to New York City, where he also faces charges alongside his twin brother, Alon, and older brother, Tal.

Oren was a no-show in Miami due to the mix-up. His attorney has confirmed the error and is working to reschedule his Miami court appearance.

The brothers are accused of luring, drugging, and violently raping dozens of women over more than a decade, with federal prosecutors identifying at least 40 victims.

The allegations span Miami Beach and New York City, with additional accusations in Colorado, where a civil lawsuit claims Alon raped a 17-year-old at the 2017 Aspen X Games while Oren allegedly assaulted another woman in the same hotel room.

Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Eduardo Sanchez denied bond for Alon Alexander, 37, citing flight risk concerns due to his family ties in Israel. Tal Alexander, the oldest brother, was denied bond in December. Oren's bail hearing in Miami now remains pending.

Oren and Tal Alexander are well-known for brokering luxury real estate deals in New York and Miami, with past clients including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan.

The brothers founded a real estate firm, Official, in 2022. Meanwhile, Alon, who attended law school, managed the family's private security business.

State prosecutors in Miami-Dade have also charged Alon and Oren with using their wealth and status to lure and assault at least three women. Defense attorneys have denied all allegations, asserting that any sexual encounters were consensual and accusing the alleged victims of being financially motivated.

The brothers' next federal court dates remain uncertain due to Tuesday's transportation error.