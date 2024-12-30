Judge to decide Friday whether to grant bond for Alon Alexander in sex trafficking case

Judge to decide Friday on bond for Alon Alexander in sex trafficking case

MIAMI - Alon Alexander will have to wait until Friday to learn if he will get out on bond for federal sex trafficking conspiracy and rape charges.

On Monday, he was in Miami federal court.

Alon Alexander and his 37-year-old twin brother, Oren, and their older brother Tal Alexander face similar charges based on accusations from women in Miami Beach and New York going back years. Oren and Tal are high-profile real estate brokers with celebrity clients and multimillion-dollar deals in both states.

Alon Alexander's attorney, Howard Srebnick, was trying to convince U.S. Magistrate Judge Eduardo Sanchez that if he is granted bond, Alon would show up for future hearings and would not flee.

"The real question that needs to be answered is will that person obey the commands of the court. We have proposed to offer every single asset available to the Alexander family," Srebnick said.

Family members are offering everything they own -- and they risk losing it all if he didn't show up. They're also offering other restrictions.

"Including house arrest, electronic monitoring, policed by a private security company consisting of former federal law enforcement officers, the former chief of police of Miami Beach," Srebnick said.

Also in court to speak on his behalf: his wife and ex-girlfriend, who said Alon is honest, kind and hard working.

Alon and his brother, Oren, were last in Miami-Dade court Dec. 13 as they're also facing state charges. Prosecutors say they've sexually assaulted women for years using their wealth and status to lure them — and in some cases drugging them.

"That's what I find to be extraordinary, the unsworn, uncorroborated word of so-called victims who never reported these crimes to the police. No evidence to support it. Not proof to support it," Srebnick said.

Prosecutors want pre-trial detonation for Alon, citing extreme danger to the community, that Alon has every incentive to flee, saying the brothers have foreign ties, and access to private jets and yachts.

"I think there is a very serious risk of flight here," Sanchez said.

The hearing is set for 10 am. Oren Alexander will also have a pretrial detention hearing Friday.