10 shot over Christmas holiday across South Florida

MIAMI - A string of shootings across South Florida over the Christmas holiday left 10 people injured, including four in Homestead, three in Miramar and three in Fort Lauderdale.

The most recent incident involved a 14-year-old who was shot during a teen gathering at a club in Fort Lauderdale. Police said the teen is expected to survive.

"That's shocking. That's not even normal for a non-Christmas Day," said Michele Van Tilborg, a local resident.

Kathleen Cannon, president and CEO of United Way of Broward County, said her organization's "Choose Peace, Stop Violence" program focuses on early violence prevention through school-based initiatives.

"We teach kids anti-bullying, self-esteem, acceptance and really focus on anti-violence and bullying from an academic and socioemotional perspective," Cannon said.

Cannon added that her program's preventive strategies could be applicable to the most recent shooting. United Way also offers activities for children during school breaks to help reduce the risk of violence.

"We do something called Alternative Spring Break, where we bring kids together to do good deeds. Keeping kids occupied and engaged is key to keeping them safe when they're out of school," she explained.

United Way also provides grief counseling for communities impacted by violence.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in the shootings. In Fort Lauderdale, authorities do not believe the incidents are connected at this time.