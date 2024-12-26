Watch CBS News
Local News

10 shot over Christmas holiday across South Florida

By Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

10 shot over Christmas holiday across South Florida
10 shot over Christmas holiday across South Florida 02:25

MIAMI - A string of shootings across South Florida over the Christmas holiday left 10 people injured, including four in Homestead, three in Miramar and three in Fort Lauderdale.

The most recent incident involved a 14-year-old who was shot during a teen gathering at a club in Fort Lauderdale. Police said the teen is expected to survive.

"That's shocking. That's not even normal for a non-Christmas Day," said Michele Van Tilborg, a local resident.

Kathleen Cannon, president and CEO of United Way of Broward County, said her organization's "Choose Peace, Stop Violence" program focuses on early violence prevention through school-based initiatives.

"We teach kids anti-bullying, self-esteem, acceptance and really focus on anti-violence and bullying from an academic and socioemotional perspective," Cannon said.

Cannon added that her program's preventive strategies could be applicable to the most recent shooting. United Way also offers activities for children during school breaks to help reduce the risk of violence.

"We do something called Alternative Spring Break, where we bring kids together to do good deeds. Keeping kids occupied and engaged is key to keeping them safe when they're out of school," she explained.

United Way also provides grief counseling for communities impacted by violence.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in the shootings. In Fort Lauderdale, authorities do not believe the incidents are connected at this time.

Steve Maugeri
steve-maugeri-headshot-1.jpg

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.