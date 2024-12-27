Two late-night shootings, one fatal, reported in Miami-Dade

Two shootings, one fatal, reported overnight in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI DADE - Two shootings, one fatal, were reported in opposite ends of Miami-Dade County late Thursday.

In Cutler Bay, one man died after a dispute with another outside outside a Mobile gas station along South Dixie Highway and 22nd Street at midnight, police told CBS News Miami. Several shots were fired.

Vincent Arthur McCrow, 56, of Miami, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody and he returned to the scene to explain what happened, police said.

A pickup truck was shot and a person was struck in Northwest Miami-Dade County. CBS News Miami

At 10:39 p.m. in Northwest Miami Dade, officers responded to the area of 1284 NW 72nd St. regarding a ShotSpotter alert.

A man was located suffering from a gunshot wound(s) to his lower extremity. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The two shootings follow several others since Christmas in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Ten people were injured, including four in Homestead, three in Miramar and three in Fort Lauderdale on Christmas.

On Thursday, two teenagers were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.