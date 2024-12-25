Man dead, another person hurt in separate shootings in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two shootings, one fatal, were reported within nearly two hours and less than a mile away on Christmas Day, police said.

Detective Ali Adamson told CBS News Miami said "I do not have any information suggesting the two shootings are related." They were both east of Interstate 95.

Two shootings in Fort Lauderdale. Google Mapsy

At 11:16 am, FLPD responded to the 1000 block of NW Ninth Avenue in a shopping center that includes Presidente Supermarket, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival on scene, one victim was located.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue where he was pronounced dead.

Then at 12:50 pm, FLPD responded to Northwest Eighth Street and NW 10th Terrace, where businesses are located, in reference to a shooting. One victim was located and taken to the hospital by FLFR with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact FLPD at 954-764-4357