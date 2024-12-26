2 teens injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting, suspect at large

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two teenagers were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 1200 block of NW 8th Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male with injuries.

Police provided medical care until firefighters arrived and transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

The shooting is part of a string of gun violence across South Florida over the Christmas holiday that left another 10 people injured.

Four people were shot in Homestead, three in Miramar and three in Fort Lauderdale.

The most recent incident before Thursday's double shooting involved a 14-year-old who was shot during a teen gathering at a club in Fort Lauderdale. Police said the teen is expected to survive.

"That's shocking. That's not even normal for a non-Christmas Day," said Michele Van Tilborg, a Fort Lauderdale resident.

Kathleen Cannon, president and CEO of United Way of Broward County, said her organization's "Choose Peace, Stop Violence" program aims to reduce violence through school-based initiatives.

"We teach kids anti-bullying, self-esteem, acceptance and really focus on anti-violence and bullying from an academic and socioemotional perspective," Cannon said.

Cannon noted that keeping children engaged during school breaks is critical to preventing violence. United Way offers programs like Alternative Spring Break, where students participate in community service projects.

"Keeping kids occupied and engaged is key to keeping them safe when they're out of school," she said.

United Way also provides grief counseling for communities affected by violence.

Police said the Fort Lauderdale shootings are not believed to be connected and the investigation into Tuesday's incident is ongoing.