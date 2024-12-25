2 women dead, 1 man hurt in targeted shooting outside Miramar Ihop, police say

MIRAMAR - Two women died and a man was hospitalized after a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot of an Ihop on Christmas morning, police said.

Spokeswoman Janice McIntosh said three people knew each other and it was not a random shooting. She wouldn't specify who was the shooter but said they aren't looking for anyone.

Detective Yesenia Diaz in Spanish, who also appeared at a media briefing, said the two women were eating with others at the restaurant. It is not clear whether the man met the victims at the restaurant or or followed them.

At 1:22 a.m., officers responded to 7990 Miramar Parkway.

Three people were taken to Memorial Hospital Miramar by Miramar Fire Rescue. The women were pronounced deceased with the man's condition not revealed though he was under police guard.

Information about the three people, including their ages, wasn't reported.

Officers spoke to customers who were in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

A black BMW and another vehicle were towed from the restaurant's parking lot. Several bullets markings were place there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

