Four adults critically injured in Christmas night shooting near Homestead

Four adults critically injured in Christmas night shooting near Homestead

Four adults critically injured in Christmas night shooting near Homestead

MIAMI-DADE - Four adults are in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting on Christmas night near Homestead, Miami-Dade police said.

At 6:26 p.m. officers responded to 26510 SW 138th Court in reference to reports of a shooting incident, Detective Andre Martin said.

The incident was in a residential area west of Florida's Turnpike and near Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Three victims were driven to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital by a friend before police arrived and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the fourth victim to Jackson South Medical Center, Martin said.

Two victims were airlifted from Homestead Hospital to JMH South by MDFR Air Rescue.

All victims are in critical but stable condition, Martin said.

The shooter is known but is still at large, and detectives are on scene investigating the incident.