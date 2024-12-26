Teen shot outside bars and clubs district in Fort Lauderdale, witnesses say

Teen shot outside bars area in Fort Lauderdale, witnessed say

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was shot outside a bars and clubs district in downtown Fort Lauderdale and taken to Broward Hea;th Medical Center early Thursday, witnesses told CBS Miami.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., the morning after Christmas, at Southwest Second Street and Southwest Third Avenue.

Police have not confirmed details, including the age and condition of the victim and whether there are any suspects.

Patrons described the scene.

"We heard one shot go off," one witness said told CBS News Miami. "I did not know it was a gunshot at the time. People were running all around."

There was a bloodied T-shirt on the sidewalk.

Evidence markers were put up but the scene has since cleared.