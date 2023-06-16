The best Father's Day gifts for Dad in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Father's Day 2023 is almost here. Unsure what to give Dad this Sunday, June 18? You're not alone. Dads can be incredibly difficult to shop for. That's why we found some of the best Father's Day gift ideas available at Amazon, Nordstrom and more. You can find something for any dad -- even one who has it all -- ahead.

Best gifts for Dad in 2023

Below are the best gifts for Dad on Father's Day 2023. These gifts for him, from Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds to a T-shirt that celebrates our National Parks to a 4.3-star-rated Bluetooth meat thermometer, work for all budgets. All of our recommendations ahead are reviewer- or staff-loved.

Whether he's into the outdoors or cooking, there's a gift idea for your dad or the father of your children here. And if you just can't decide, why not just pick Dad up an Amazon Father's Day gift card?

Amazon Father's Day gift cards

Amazon

Having trouble picking the perfect gift for Dad?

Whether you're a Prime member or not, this Amazon Father's Day e-gift card can be scheduled for delivery via email on any day you'd like. You choose the denomination of the gift card. Makes a great last-minute gift idea for Dad.

Amazon Father's Day e-gift card

Amazon

Prefer to give Dad a physical gift card? Amazon has those too, of course. The selections below come with their own greeting cards.

Father's Day gift card, $10 and up

Apple Watch Series 8



Apple

Why gift Dad an Apple Watch in 2023? It's not just a tech device that let him access his messages on the go, but it's also a gift that can help him manage his heart and lung health. The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. You can find it in four different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Upgrade Dad's AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

The best part? Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced by $20, just in time for Father's Day.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket

Yeti

If he loves his Yeti cooler, surprise him with this new arrival. The Yeti Rambler beverage bucket with a lid and handle that's ideal for hosting, sitting around the campfire and more. It keeps a six-pack of beer or three bottles of wine cool. You can also close this beverage bucket's lid and use it to keep ice frozen for hours.

This bucket is available in four colors: navy, white, stainless and high desert clay (special edition). We like that you can add a customized design for Father's Day for as little as $6 more. (The Yeti Ice Scoop, $50 is sold separately.)

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket, $150

Yeti Rambler water bottle (26 oz.)

Yeti

Keep Dad's drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle. Find it in 10 colors and in five sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics.

The pictured Rambler bottle is in Yeti's newest color, rescue red. Shop all Yeti items in rescue red, from coolers to tumblers, here.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz. water bottle, $40

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer



Amazon

Whether Dad likes his steak bloody or burnt to a crisp, this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer, with presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, will take the guesswork out of grilling and make dinnertime less of a stress.

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer, $80 (reduced from $100)

Apple MacBook Air laptop



Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020) has a great-looking 13.3 inch Retina display. Dad will love that it's lightweight and portable -- and that it has a whopping 18 hours of battery life. It includes a webcam, so Dad can FaceTime with the family.

Apple MacBook Air M1, $899 (reduced from $1,000)

Amazon Echo Studio

Amazon

With the Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker, Dad can stream his favorite songs, use the Echo Studio as a smart home hub and ask questions of Alexa. That means having his news updates read to him, creating shopping lists and even communicating with others by way of other Alexa devices in her home. Features Dolby Atmos support and spatial audio processing.

Amazon Echo Studio, $160 (reduced from $200)

Star Wars x Echo Dot bundle

Amazon

Is Dad a huge Star Wars fan? Amazon just released a series of officially licensed Star Wars stands for its fourth- and fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speakers. You can choose between Darth Vader, a Storm Trooper or The Mandalorian designs. Their eyes light up when the Echo Dot is placed in the stand, and Alexa's name is called (perhaps to tell a Dad joke?). The bundles below include a fifth-generation Echo Dot ($50) and the Star Wars-themed stand of your choice.

Amazon reviewers say the stand turns ordinary Echo Dots into a centerpiece for the room.

Darth Vader Echo Dot bundle, $68 (reduced from $90)

Stormtrooper Echo Dot bundle, $68 (reduced from $90)

The Mandalorian Echo Dot bundle, $68 (reduced from $90)

If Dad already owns a fifth-generation Echo Dot, there's no need to pick up a bundle -- Amazon sells the stands on their own for $40.

The Landmark Project national park T-shirt

The Landmark Project

Does he have a favorite national park? Then gift him one of The Landmark Project's national park T-shirts. This is the Acadia National Park design. Shop all the national park T-shirts here.

The Landmark Project Acadia National Park T, $35

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.)



Scheels

Help Dad stay hydrated this summer with the cult-favorite Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler. This stainless steel mug keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for seven hours. Iced drinks even stay cold for two days.

Stanley tumblers are available on Amazon and direct through Stanley.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz), $45

Alex Crane Sun T-shirt



Alex Crane

Restock Dad's T-shirt drawer with an Alex Crane Sun tee. This soft, French-linen T-shirt is ideal for hot summer days. Choose from 13 colors and prints.

Alex Crane Sun T-shirt, $65

Figaro Relief Balme

Figaro

Give him the gift of pain relief with this CBD balm. It promises to help with post-workout soreness, cramps and strained muscles. This balm contains turmeric, arnica, menthol, wintergreen, orange, clove and ginger oils, plus Figaro's proprietary Cannacomplex made from green echinacea and topical CBD.

Figaro Relief Balme, $65

Samsung 'The Frame' 4K smart TV



Samsung

Samsung's 'The Frame' is one of the hottest TVs of 2023. It's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers, and it's an excellent gift choice for Dad this Father's Day. He'll LOVE this TV.

What's so great about 'The Frame'? The TV can transform into a piece of art when Dad's not streaming his favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays his favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life. Select sizes are on sale now.

