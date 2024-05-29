The best pre-built gaming computers in 2024 are powerhouses you can plug and play

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gaming PCs can open up a new world for gamers, especially those who typically stick with consoles. Transitioning to a PC is more enticing than ever. Whether you're ready to start gaming on PC for the first time or want to upgrade your own computer, a pre-built gaming computer is one of the cheapest and most convenient ways to go.

Opting for a pre-built gaming PC means there's nothing to build, so you can start gaming immediately. Pre-built computers also typically come with warranties that cover the entire setup, so if there are hardware problems, you're covered instead of dealing with dozens of manufacturers and piecemeal protection. You also get professional technical support in some cases, which can be a huge help if you run into problems you can't solve.

But how do you choose which pre-built gaming PC is for you? We've done all the work for you. From the best of the best to compact and affordable options, find some of our favorites below. And when you've chosen a pre-built gaming PC, be sure to kit it out with a keyboard, a desk and gaming chair as well as other accessories to complete the package.

The best pre-built gaming computers in 2024

If you're a PC gamer, you'll want a great gaming tower. Explore the best gaming PC towers from top PC brands like Lenovo and HP.

The best pre-built gaming computer: Acer Predator Orion 7000: $2,300

The Predator Orion 7000 is a total beast of a pre-built gaming rig, with some serious firepower under the hood. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900KF processor and an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. That's more than enough to handle even the most demanding games without breaking a sweat.

There's more behind this powerful PC as well, as it comes with a whopping 64GB of speedy DDR5 RAM on board as well as support for up to two 1TB SSDs or two 3TB hard drives, depending on your storage needs. But one of its biggest draws is the new motherboard included in the build, which means it will be easier to upgrade to future Intel CPUs down the line. Plus, it all comes housed in a sleek, great-looking case that's ready to fit into your gaming room. All you have to do is jump in and start gaming.

Whether you're a hardcore gamer or a content-creation pro, the Predator Orion 7000 is ready to handle it all. This rig is an absolute powerhouse that's sure to impress. If you're in the market for a top-tier prebuilt PC, you'd be crazy not to check out the Predator Orion 7000.

The best compact pre-built gaming computer: Asus ROG G22CH: $1,769

The Asus ROG G22CH is an impressive gaming PC in a small package. With a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700F CPU and an Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU, it's a great option for anyone looking to tackle the latest games without taking up too much real estate on their desk.

Plus, it's got up to 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, which means tons of processing power for multitasking and storage space for everything else. Its surprisingly small size is one of its most impressive things about it, since it still manages to serve 1080p gaming and an impressive 1440p performance. The mesh-paneled design also helps keep everything nice and cool too, even when you're really pushing it.

Of course, the compact size means you're a bit limited on upgrade options. But the base configuration has more than enough horsepower for most gamers. And at a pretty competitive price point, the ROG G22CH is a killer value.

The best budget pre-built gaming computer: HP Victus 15L: $494

The HP Victus 15L is a budget-friendly pre-built computer that's worth the relatively low entry fee. But that doesn't mean it isn't capable of firepower where it counts. It comes with an Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. That's a combo that can handle most games without any issue.

The memory situation is decent too, with support for up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. And for storage, you get a fast 512GB SSD paired with a roomy 1TB hard drive, which is more than enough pace for all your games and apps, or whatever else you need to store.

Now, the Victus 15L isn't going to blow you away with its graphics at higher resolutions, but for 1080p gaming, it's more than capable. The compact design is also a plus if you're tight on desk space. It's got a clean, understated look that should fit into most setups without being too flashy, especially if you aren't a big fan of "gamer RGB" design.

If you want to get into PC gaming without breaking the bank, the Victus 15L is definitely worth a look.

The best premium pre-built gaming computer: Dell Alienware Aurora R15: $3,699

The Alienware Aurora R15 is all about raising the bar when it come sto gaming performance, with an Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of VRAM.

This powerful (and pricey) computer is designed to handle the most demanding games and applications with ease. And it does, of course, but you're going to pay the price for it at checkout. It has 64GB RAM, so multitasking is easy as pie, and its 1TB SSD means you have plenty of space to store all your downloaded games and then some.

The PC also has a beautiful chassis with an advanced cooling system. Its thermal management system helps its CPU perform better when under heavy loads. There's also good ventilation on the side panels that make everything quieter and more efficient.

The only downside is its proprietary motherboard, which means you can't include it in upgrades. But the GPU, RAM, and CPU are accessible and there's plenty of room for expanding its storage. This is a ridiculously powerful rig in an expensive package, but it's a top performer for the right person.

The best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go: $629

If you prefer your PCs portable, there's a great option that's pre-built for you, too with a handheld gaming PC. The Lenovo Legion Go has an 8.8-inch QHD touchscreen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate. It boots Windows 11 and uses an AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor.

It's ready to play right from the start, with support for the Legion Space gaming hub and Xbox Game Pass. You can also use the Gamesplanet Store, where you can get discounts on some PC games with a Lenovo ID.

You can use the Legion Go in three gameplay modes: handheld, tabletop and TV. It can also connect to a computer monitor or be paired with Legion Glasses (sold separately) for AR and VR experiences if that's of interest. It comes with dual 2-watt speakers, which are quite loud, but it can pair with Bluetooth headphones, or wireless earbuds instead.

If you don't want to be locked to the Steam ecosystem with a Valve Steam Deck, this is a great handheld PC that you'll be quite satisfied with, especially when you try your first game on the go.