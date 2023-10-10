Score big savings on a laptop computer now, during Amazon's October Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Even without a sale, a savvy shopper can find a decent Windows-based laptop computer for less than $1,500 or a basic MacBook starting at around $1,000. But when these portable computers go on sale, you're able to score a faster, more powerful, faster computer for much less.

If you're looking for great deal on a new laptop, you're in luck. Amazon has officially kicked off its much-anticipated Prime Big Deal Days sale and we've discovered some nicely discounted laptops from top brands like Apple, Acer, Lenovo and HP. One of the most popular laptop deals right now: You can get an Apple MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for just $750, a savings of $250.

Best laptop deals for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023

If you're looking for an Apple MacBook, mid-to-high-end Windows laptop computer or a low-cost Chromebook, the time is right to shop. We've found great deals on some of the best laptops of 2023, perfect for your own use or giving as a holiday gift.

Remember, to take advantage of many of the deals offered during Amazon's Prime Day October 2023 event, you must be an Amazon Prime member.

Although this is not the most current version of the popular and lightweight MacBook Air laptop, it does run the latest version of MacOS (although MacOS Big Sur comes preinstalled).

This MacBook is equipped with a beautiful, 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. It's available in three casing colors – space gray, silver or rose gold and is powered using Apple's M1 processor. Enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life per charge. The computer weighs a mere 2.8 pounds and when shut is just 0.63-inches thick.

Why we like the Apple MacBook Air (2020 Version):

The computer comes with a nice selection of pre-installed apps that will sync data, documents and files with other Apple devices (including an iMac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch) via iCloud.

This MacBook Air comes with an integrated TouchID fingerprint scanner to unlock the computer and authorize online purchase.

The display offers 2,560 x 1,600 pixel native resolution at 227 pixels-per-inch.

This 2022 version of the popular and powerful Apple MacBook Pro offers a 13-inch Retina display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It's powered using Apple's M2 processor and offers a battery life of up to 20 hours. Thanks to its speed and performance capabilities, this computer can handle higher-end tasks, like photo of video editing and gaming. Of course it can also be used for everyday tasks – from word processing to streaming movies or music.

This configuration includes a touch bar above the backlit keyboard, as well as a TouchID fingerprint scanner to unlock the computer or to confirm online purchases. The computer is configured with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, but can be upgraded to 256GB at the time of purchase. This upgraded model is also on sale on Amazon for $1,249, which is 17% off.

Why we like the Apple MacBook Pro (2022 Version):

Choose between a space gray or silver housing color.

The computer is powered using Apple's M2 processor.

Enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life.

This configuration of the Acer Aspire 3 laptop runs Windows 11 Home. It features a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) display and runs using an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U quad-core processor with AMD Radeon graphics. It's bundled with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. And for wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6.

The computer weighs just 3.92 pounds, and, when folded, is a mere 0.74 inches thick. Battery life is up to 11 hours. For a limited time, Amazon has the 2023 version of the Acer Aspire 3 on sale for $250 ($80 off).

Why we like the Acer Aspire 3:

The keyboard is backlit.

The 15.6-inch display offers a 16:9 aspect ratio and a very narrow bezel.

The computer is powered using an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U quad-core processor with AMD Radeon graphics.

This is a 2022 edition of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, which as its name suggests, is designed with PC gamers in mind. However, it's also highly capable of handling a wide range of general computing tasks.

The computer is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe for storage. The 15.6-inch display offers 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The computer measures 14.16 x 10.49 x 1.02 inches, but is a bit on the heavier side, weighing in at 7.55 pounds.

Why we like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3's screen has an anti-glare coating.

Games will look ultra smooth, thanks to the display's 120Hz refresh rate.

The rapid charging feature allows the computer to recharge up to 40% in 15 minutes.

Amazon has slightly cut the price of this already-budget-friendly, 2023 version of the Acer Aspire 5, with a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) display, so you can pick one up right now for $546. It's configured with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

This computer uses a Ryzen 5 7530U hexa-core processor with AMD Radeon graphics. It comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled. Acer made this computer with multitasking and productivity in mind. The internal camera and dual microphone setup allow for clear video calls, utilizing features like automatic framing, advanced background blur and gaze correction. The computer is also equipped with a generous selection of ports.

Why we like the Acer Aspire 5:

The computer uses the Ryzen 5 7530U hexa-core processor with AMD Radeon graphics.

You'll discover this Aspire 5 is ready to handle video calls and incorporates a handful of useful features, like automatic framing, advanced background blur and PurifiedVoice (which uses AI to remove background noise to offer the clearest voice communication possible).

The computer weighs 3.83 pounds and when closed is just 0.73 inches thick.

Harness the power of a full-featured laptop computer with the convenience of a tablet when you use the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. This is a Chromebook, so it runs ChromeOS (not Windows). This means it'll run any apps available from the Google Play Store.

This particular model is configured with a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (eMMC, not an SSD). The keyboard is backlit. For a processor, the Spin 513 utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c.

Like all low-cost Chromebooks, this one has minimal internal storage, so it relies heavily on cloud-based applications and comes with 100GB of Google Drive online storage space. So, to get the most out of this 2-in-1 computer, it'll need a continuous Internet connection via Wi-Fi.

Why we like the Acer Chromebook Spin 513:

The entire 2-in-1 device measures 12 x 8 x 1 inches and weighs 2.65 pounds.

The 13.3-inch touchscreen display offers 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution.

The screen and keyboard have a hinge between them that rotates up to 360-degrees.

If you're looking for a super portable, 2-in-1 device that runs Windows 11, check out this configuration of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 that's on sale for just $1,299. This is the 2022 version that offers a 13-inch touchscreen.

The Surface Pro is powered by an Intel Ivo 12th Gen i7-2640M processor, so it can easily handle multi-tasking and all of your everyday computing needs. This particular model is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It's available in your choice of forest green, sapphire blue, graphite or platinum. Keep in mind, the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is sold separately ($205).

Why we like the Microsoft Surface 9 (2022):

You'll get up to 15.5 hours of battery life per charge.

You're able to adjust the angle of the display via the built-in kickstand.

The unit weighs just 1.9 pounds.

This traditional sized and shaped laptop computer offers a 15.6-inch (1,366 x 768 pixel) touchscreen display with a maximum brightness of 220 nits. It's powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and is equipped with 32GB of RAM and an impressive 1TB SSD for storage.

This HP computer runs Windows 11 Home and offers a decent selection of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, along with an HDMI port. The computer weighs in at 3.75 pounds and will have no trouble handling everyday computing tasks.

Why we like the HP Notebook Laptop:

It comes with a 1TB SSD for internal storage.

The 15.6-inch display offers touchscreen capabilities.

It runs Windows 11 Home.

Here's another version of an HP laptop computer. This one is on sale for $640, which represents a savings of $200. It's configured with a 15.6-inch display (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) and is powered using a 13th generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor with an Intel Iris Xe GPU. The computer is equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. And it comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

Thanks to the quick charge feature, when you plug the computer into a power outlet, it can go from 0% to 50% charge in just 45 minutes. The computer measures 14.17 x 9.27 x 0.73 inches and weighs 3.86 pounds.

What sets this version of the computer apart from the previous deal is that this one offers a faster processor, so you'll experience better overall performance. While the amount of RAM is the same between the two computers, this one has a smaller capacity SSD (512GB) for storage. So what you're paying $200 extra for is the better processor and GPU.

Why we like the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop PC:

It's configured with a 13th generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor with an Intel Iris Xe GPU

The computer is a mere 0.73 inches thick when closed.

Dual stereo speakers are integrated into the computer.

Check out this 2023 edition of the HP Pavilion Plus laptop computer. For a limited time, Amazon has slashed its price by $225, so you can currently purchase it for $1,074. This computer offers a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K (2,560 x 1,440 pixel) resolution. It's powered using an 13th generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor and has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. In addition, you get 16GB of RAM, along with a 1TB SSD for storage, which makes this computer both extremely powerful and portable. Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled.

The computer measures 12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65 and weighs 4.89 pounds. Battery life is up to eight hours per charge.

What we like about the HP Pavilion Plus:

The computer is powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor and has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU.

It comes equipped with a stunning 14-inch OLED display.

Two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports are built-in.

Get your hands on this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for just $735. That's a saving of $115. The 2-in-1 computer measures 14.09 x 10 x 0.82 inches and weighs 6.10 pounds. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor. The 16-inch (1,920 x 1,200 pixel) WUXGA touchscreen flips 360-degrees, so the Flex 5 can be used as a full-featured laptop computer or as a tablet.

It comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. A fingerprint scanner is built-in for added security. Using the computer's rapid charge boost feature, plugging it into a power outlet for just 15 minutes will provide an additional three hours of run time. The computer comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass, which gives users unlimited access to more than 100 popular games.

What we like about the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5:

The computer has a handy quick charge feature -- 15 minutes plugged it provides and extra three hours of usage.

You get a touchscreen display, so with the 2-in-1 design, you can use the Flex 5 as a laptop computer or tablet.

The display flips up to 360-degrees, so you can choose the perfect viewing angle.

Here's a great deal on a Asus Zenbook Pro laptop computer that's equipped with a 14.5-inch (2,880 x 1,800 pixel) OLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio, along with a secondary 12.7-inch touchscreen display below it. This integrated, dual screen design is unique and can help you boost your productivity. The computer supports an Asus Pen 2.0 stylus (with 4,096 pressure levels and four interchangeable pen tips).

The computer runs using a powerful 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It's also configured with 32GB of Ram and a 1TB SSD for storage. Not only will you experience truly impressive all-around performance from this computer, everything displayed on the screen will appear ultra-detailed -- with accurate and vivid colors -- thanks to Dolby Vision support and Pantone validation. The Zenbook Pro comes in a tech black housing.

If you need a powerful computer that can easily handle tasks like video editing, this Zenbook Pro is an excellent choice. For wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 are supported.

What we like about the Asus Zenbook Pro:

It has a unique design, integrating two displays -- a main 14.5-inch OLED display and a secondary 12.7-inch touchscreen that supports the Asus Pen 2.0 stylus.

It runs using a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

The speakers support Dolby Atmos to generate multi-dimensional audio without needing headphones.

When folded, the computer is just 0.77-inches thick and weighs a mere 3.86 pounds.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sale event (also known as Amazon Prime Day) kicked off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

Amazon is offering some really great deals on consumer electronics, from TVs to robot vacuums. You can save big on projectors, laptop computers, tablets, headphones and earbuds, smartwatches, cameras and a wide range of smart home products. And that's just in the tech department.

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sale event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon, including home, fashion, beauty, kitchen and baby. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there are tons of deals open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, like Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do... and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't aways restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

