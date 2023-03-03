New on Paramount Plus in March 2023: 'Survivor,' 'School Spirits' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ed Araquel/Paramount +

A mountain of worthwhile content is coming to Paramount+ this month. From a new series adaptation of James Cameron's "True Lies" to the premiere of reality shows, like "Survivor" Season 44 and "The Challenge: World Championship," Paramount+ is a great go-to place for all your streaming needs.

Keep reading to check out everything new on the streaming platform in March 2023.

Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month

Paramount+ and Walmart+ bundle: $98 for the year

Get free Paramount Plus with Walmart Plus



A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is now included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform, listed below.

Walmart+ is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales -- including Black Friday -- and more.

Walmart+ annual membership, $98

How much does Paramount Plus cost on its own?

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free.

Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new February titles on Paramount+ and more, risk-free.

Here are our top picks for what's new on Paramount Plus in March 2023

The premiere of "True Lies" the series, a new season of "Survivor" and more.

'True Lies'

Jace Downs/CBS

This fast-paced and funny new spy series, based on the classic James Cameron blockbuster of the same name, follows Harry and Helen, a typical, somewhat-boring married couple. When Helen discovers her husband has been leading an extraordinary double life and moonlighting as an international spy for a U.S. intelligence agency, the family routine is forever changed.

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga star in the new CBS series. "True Lies" is out now on Paramount+.

"True Lies," now streaming on Paramount+

'School Spirits' (Mar. 9)

Ed Araquel/Paramount +

A recently deceased teen investigates her own cause of death with the help of her ghostly new peers in the Split River High afterlife support group. "Cobra Kai" actress Peyton List stars in "School Spirits," streaming Mar. 9 on Paramount+.

"School Spirits," streaming Mar. 9 on Paramount+

'Rabbit Hole' (Mar. 26)

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

A private espionage professional is framed for murder and gets caught up in a war against democracy fueled by forces far larger than he. Kiefer Sutherland stars in this thrilling new spy series, premiering Mar. 26 on Paramount+.

"Rabbit Hole," streaming Mar. 26 on Paramount+

New reality TV streaming on Paramount Plus

A new spinoff of "The Challenge," "Survivor" Season 44 and more reality competition shows on Paramount+.

'The Challenge: World Championship' (Mar. 8)

Jonne Roriz/Paramount+

In this new spinoff of one of the longest-running reality competitions, a cast of global MVPs come together to compete for $500,000 and a chance to become the first-ever "Challenge World Champion."

This season's cast of competitors includes "Challenge" Legends, like Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio, Jonna Mannion, Jordan Wiseley and more. "The Challenge: World Championship" premieres with a two-part episode on Mar. 8, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"The Challenge: World Championship," streaming Mar. 8 on Paramount+

'Survivor' (Season 44)

Robert Voets/CBS

In this 63-time Emmy-nominated series, competitors are "stranded" on an island and split into teams. Castaways then compete in physical and mental challenges for food rewards and immunity from elimination. At the end, only one castaway earns the title of "Sole Survivor" and the grand-prize of $1 million.

New episodes of "Survivor" Season 44 are now streaming on Paramount+.

"Survivor," now streaming on Paramount+

'Are You the One'

MTV

"Are You The One?" brings together a group of singles, all of whom have a "perfect match" in the form of another contestant. If all the contestants can find their algorithmically determined matches, the group wins $1 million.

The reality dating show was met with critical acclaim after exclusively featuring openly LGBT and sexually fluid contestants in its 8th season.

Season 9 of "Are You the One" has gathered 22 new contestants from across the world all under one roof in Gran Canaria, Spain. The first-of-its-kind global edition of "Are You the One" is hosted by Relationship expert Kamie Crawford. New episodes of "Are You the One" are now streaming weekly.

"Are You The One?" Season 9, now streaming on Paramount+

Here's everything coming to Paramount Plus this March

Paramount+

New Paramount+ Originals and exclusives premiering in March 2023

Mar. 8

The Challenge: World Championship premieres

Mar. 9

School Spirits premieres

Mar. 26

Rabbit Hole premieres

Mar. 31

Queen of the Universe Season 2 premieres

New shows on Paramount+ this month

Mar. 1

Baby Shark's Big Show (Season 1)

Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)

Survivor (Season 44)

True Lies (Season 1)

Mar. 3

Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)

Mar. 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

Mar. 8

Hey Duggee (Season 1)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 14)

RuPaul's Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)

Mar. 15

True Life Crime (Season 2)

VH1's Couples Retreat (Season 2)

Mar. 17

How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)

Mar. 29

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)

Messyness (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)

Mar. 30

The Followers (Season 1)

New Movies on Paramount+ this month

Mar. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

American Hustle

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Anomalisa

Antwone Fisher

Arrivederci, Baby!

Back Roads

Behind Enemy Lines

Biker Boyz

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Bugsy Malone

Coach Carter

Crimson Tide

Detective Story

Downsizing

El Paso

Existenz

Extraordinary Measures

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Flight to Tangier

Florence Foster Jenkins

For Colored Girls

Forbidden City Cop

Foxfire

Friday The 13th - Part II

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Galaxy Quest

Game of Death

Gangs of New York

Heartbreakers

Hostage

Hot Rod

I Walk Alone

Imagine That

In Too Deep

Into the Wild

Jackass Number Two

Jailbreakers

Joan of Arc

Kate & Leopold

King Creole

Lady Jane

Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut

Let It Ride

Life of Pi

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Navy

My Favorite Spy

Naked Gun

Necessary Roughness

Obsessed

Once Upon A Time In The West

Paid in Full

Popeye

Proof

Red Dawn

Road House

Rounders

Rules of Engagement

Sahara

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

School Ties

Scream 4

Selma

Seven Psychopaths

Shine a Light

Snake Eyes

Steel Magnolias

Strange Wilderness

Suburbicon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweet Revenge

The Actors

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The April Fools

The Assassination Bureau

The Babysitter

The Blue Iguana

The Caddy

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Dead Zone

The Gambler

The Hunted

The Last Tycoon

The Longest Yard

The Lovely Bones

The Master

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Optimists

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Piano

The Rock

The Singing Detective

The Sixth Sense

The Sterile Cuckoo

The Terminal

The Three Amigos

The To Do List

The Tuxedo

The Usual Suspects

The Yearling

There's Something About Mary

True Grit

Under Capricorn

Varsity Blues

Walking and Talking

Westward Ho

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wishful Thinking

You're Never Too Young

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

Mar. 6

The Visitor

Mar. 10

This is Christmas

Mar. 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Mar. 25

Judy

Mar. 31

Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat

Live sports on Paramount+ this month

3/4: NCAA Men's Basketball - Alabama @ Texas A&M, Kentucky @ Arkansas, Stanford @ Oregon

3/5: NCAA Men's Basketball - Houston @ Memphis, Michigan @ Indiana

3/5: NCAA Men's Basketball - Missouri Valley Conference Championship

3/5: Serie A - Roma vs. Juventus

3/7: UEFA Champions League - Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Benfica vs. Club Brugge

3/8: UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich vs. PSG, Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan

3/9: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1

3/11: Combate Global competition

3/11: Serie A - Napoli vs. Atalanta

3/11: NCAA Men's Basketball - Big Ten Semifinals

3/11: NCAA Men's Basketball - Mountain West Championship

3/12: NCAA Men's Basketball - Atlantic 10 Championship

3/12: NCAA Men's Basketball - Big Ten Championship

3/12: NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show

3/14: UEFA Champions League - Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan

3/15: UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

3/16: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2

3/17: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

3/17: UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

3/18: Combate Global competition

3/19: Serie A - Lazio vs. Roma, Inter vs. Juventus

3/23: Concacaf Nations League - Suriname vs. Mexico

3/25: Start of 2023 NWSL Regular Season

3/25: Barclays Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, Manchester United vs. West Ham United

3/25: Formula E

3/25: NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship

3/25: Barclays Women's Super League - Manchester City vs. Chelsea

3/26: Concacaf Nations League - Mexico vs. Jamaica

3/26: Professional Bull Riders Competition - Albuquerque

3/28: Concacaf Nations League - Canada vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Panama

Throughout March: NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

Throughout March: Italy's Serie A competition

Throughout March: NWSL competition

Throughout March: Barclays Women's Super League competition

Throughout March: Concacaf Nations League competition

Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout March: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to HBO Max, new shows on Apple TV+ and all the best movies to stream this week. Plus, we've got family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions and recommendations for the best Hulu originals.

What else is on Paramount Plus now?

Along with everything listed above, check out these binge-worthy titles on Paramount+.

'1923'



James Minchin III/Paramount+

The newest "Yellowstone" spinoff stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and follows the Prohibition Era Duttons as they fight to hold on to their family's land through The Great Depression.

"1923," now streaming on Paramount+

'Star Trek: Picard' (Season 3)



Trae Patton/Paramount+

More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3. Over 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis;" Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life.

Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard," new episodes streaming weekly on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming on Paramount+

'Babylon'

Scott Garfield/Paramount+

Damien Chazelle's shimmering ode to cinema is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. This Academy Award-nominated movie charts the rise and fall of a handful of Hollywood-hopefuls in the 1920s, drawing inspiration from the real-life stars of the silent film era.

"Babylon" stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and newcomer Diego Calva. Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, Samara Weaving, Jean Smart and Olivia Wilde also appear in the three-hour comedic drama.

"Babylon," now streaming on Paramount+

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Scott Garfield / PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Skydance

After a triumphant theatrical run, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is finally coming to a home theater near you. Starring Tom Cruise, the franchise's latest chapter finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice.

"Top Gun: Maverick," now streaming on Paramount+

'At Midnight'

Camila Jurado/Paramount+

When a movie star finds herself heartbroken on location in Mexico, a handsome hotel manager steps in to sweep her off her feet. Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro star alongside Casey Thomas Brown, Catherine Cohen and Whitney Cummings in this lighthearted romantic comedy, now streaming on Paramount+.

"At Midnight," now streaming on Paramount+

'Mayor of Kingstown'

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

"Running the family business is a life sentence..."

In Kingstown, Michigan, where basically everyone is in the business of incarceration, the McLusky family fights to bring justice to their hometown. Jeremy Renner returns for Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown," co-created by Hugh Dillon and "Yellowstone's" Taylor Sheridan.

"Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2, now streaming on Paramount+





'Teen Wolf: The Movie'

Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment

In "Teen Wolf: The Movie" the pack is back in action after a sinister force begins targeting shapeshifters of the night. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed and more return for this thrilling new "Teen Wolf" movie, streaming Jan. 26, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Teen Wolf: The Movie," now streaming on Paramount+

You can also catch up on all six seasons of the "Teen Wolf" series ahead of the film's premiere on Paramount+

"Teen Wolf" seasons 1-6, now streaming on Paramount+





'Tulsa King'



Brian Douglas/Paramount+

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Tulsa King," now streaming

'Inside Amy Schumer'

Matt Wilson/Paramount +

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+

'Snow Day'

Phillipe Bosse/Paramount+

This "thaw-dropping" new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about "breaking the ice." When a group of kids get the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. "Snow Day" stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.

"Snow Day," now streaming on Paramount+

'Fantasy Football'

Boris Martin/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

"Fantasy Football," now streaming

'Star Trek: Prodigy'



"Star Trek: Prodigy" follows young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure.

"Star Trek: Prodigy," now streaming

'Ink Master'

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series is back with new episodes this fall, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming

'Monster High: The Movie'

Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+

Inspired by the best-selling dolls, this live-action musical movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, a half-human, half-werewolf teen who struggles to keep her true identity a secret while attending Monster High. Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker and Kyle Selig star in this family-friendly film, "Monster High: The Movie."

"Monster High: The Movie," now streaming

'The Good Fight'

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

A spinoff and standalone sequel to "The Good Wife," this dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation.

"The Good Fight" Season 6, now streaming

'On the Come Up'

Erika Doss/ Paramount+

"In this fairy tale, my father was once a king. Now I'm chasing his dream..."

Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas -- author of "The Hate U Give" -- "On The Come Up" is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie.

"On the Come Up," now streaming

'Orphan: First Kill'

Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill."

"Orphan: First Kill," now streaming

'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved, animated "Star Trek" spin-off series is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming

'Honor Society'

Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy film, streaming now on Paramount+.

"Honor Society," now streaming

'Jerry & Marge Go Large'

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy, which Is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming

'The Offer'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows legendary Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.

"The Offer," now streaming

'Halo'



Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes.

"Halo," now streaming

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming



The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, this month's big football game, the 2023 Puppy Bowl and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

Amazon

We've found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

It's on sale at Amazon now.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)

65" TCL Roku smart TV

TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $50

