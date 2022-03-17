The best March Madness TV deals: Samsung, TCL and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

March Madness has begun. Get the most out of the NCAA men's basketball tournament by watching it on a brand-new TV with 4K upscaling (or 8K upscaling!) and a vivid OLED screen. We've found a bunch of March Madness TV deals you can shop right now.

Shop these TV deals on OLED, QLED and 4K TVs from Samsung, Toshiba, TCL, Amazon Fire and more. Many of these TVs have smart capabilities, including next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Upgrade your March Madness viewing experience with these on-sale TVs; see future NBA stars battle it out in a luminous picture; and listen to the game with premium audio technology that makes it sound like you're there.

Don't have cable or streaming? Try watching the NCAA championship with a digital TV antenna.

Keep scrolling to shop the best March Madness TV deals.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $850

Samsung

Here's a March Madness TV deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED just saw a newprice cut, making it more affordable than ever.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $850 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: starting at $1,400

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching college hoops. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or cheering on Duke, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (regularly $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950

Samsung

Watch future NBA stars run across the court in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,100

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,600



Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While March Madness won't be broadcast in 8K this year, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K NCAA broadcast, whenever it happens.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,600 (reduced from $3,500)

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV: $140

Best Buy

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited to small spaces such as bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $140 (reduced from $200)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $480

Best Buy

Watch your favorite March Madness teams in all their glory on this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $480 (reduced from $600)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $350



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $350 (reduced from $520)

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $1,100



TCL via Amazon

Buying your first TV so you can enjoy March Madness on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-series model is stunning for the money.

TCL 65" QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $1,100 (was $1,200)





58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

55" Vizio 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV: $398

Vizio via Walmart

This 4K smart TV can reproduce billions of colors, thanks to Vizio's next-generation Quantum Color feature and active full array with 10 local dimming zones. It's also a great choice for gamers: The TV's V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and PlayStation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality.

This TV deal is a Walmart+ member exclusive.

Vizio 55" class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV, $398 (regularly $498)

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV: $298

Walmart

Looking for a television with Roku built-in? While it may lack the bells and whistles of the fancy OLED and QLED television models, this 55-inch smart 4K TV from JVC is certainly priced right: just $298. It makes a great budget television for a kid's room.

Like the Vizio TV deal above, this 4K Roku TV deal is limited to Walmart+ members only.

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV, $298 (regularly $428)

