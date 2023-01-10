How to watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2: What's coming to Paramount Plus in January 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS

A mountain of worthwhile content is coming to Paramount+ this month, including the long-awaited second season of the hit series starring Jeremy Renner, "Mayor of Kingstown." Keep reading to find out how to watch "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2 plus more of what's coming to the streaming platform in January 2023.

Top products in this article:

"Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2, streaming Jan. 15 on Paramount+

Paramount+ and Walmart+ bundle: $98 for the year

Get free Paramount Plus with Walmart Plus



A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is now included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform, listed below.

Walmart+ is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales -- including Black Friday -- and more.

Walmart+ annual membership, $98

How much does Paramount Plus cost on its own?

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free.

Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new January titles on Paramount+ and more, risk-free.

How to watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

"Running the family business is a life sentence..."

In Kingstown, Michigan, where basically everyone is in the business of incarceration, the McLusky family fights to bring justice to their hometown.

Jeremy Renner returns alongside Emma Laird, Kyle Chandler and more for Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown." Co-created by Hugh Dillon and "Yellowstone's" Taylor Sheridan, the second season of this Paramount+ Original thriller premieres Jan. 15.

"Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2, streaming Jan. 15 on Paramount+

Here are our top picks for what else is new on Paramount Plus in January 2023

The return of hit reality dating show "Are You the One?" a new "Teen Wolf" movie and more is coming to Paramount+ in January 2023.

'Are You the One' (Season 9, Jan. 18)

MTV

"Are You The One?" brings together a group of singles, all of whom have a "perfect match" in the form of another contestant. If all the contestants can find their algorithmically determined matches, the group wins $1 million.

"Are You The One?" was met with critical acclaim after exclusively featuring openly LGBT and sexually fluid contestants in its 8th season.

This time around, the reality dating competition is going global. Season 9 of "Are You the One" has gathered 22 new contestants from across the world all under one roof in Gran Canaria, Spain. The first-of-its-kind global edition of "Are You the One" will be hosted by Relationship expert Kamie Crawford. The new season debuts Jan. 18 on Paramount+.

"Are You The One?" Season 9, streaming Jan. 18 on Paramount+

You can also stream all past seasons of "Are You The One?" on Paramount+ now.

"Are You The One?" seasons 1-8, now streaming on Paramount+

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' (Jan. 26)

Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment

In "Teen Wolf: The Movie" the pack is back in action after a sinister force begins targeting shapeshifters of the night. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed and more return for this thrilling new "Teen Wolf" movie, streaming Jan. 26, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Teen Wolf: The Movie," streaming Jan. 26 on Paramount+

You can also catch up on all six seasons of the "Teen Wolf" series ahead of the film's premiere on Paramount+

"Teen Wolf" seasons 1-6, now streaming on Paramount+

Here's what else is coming to Paramount Plus this January

Paramount+

New Paramount+ Originals and exclusives premiering in January 2023

Jan. 3

Sometimes When We Touch series premiere

Jan. 15

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere

Jan. 18

Are You the One? Season 9 premiere

Jan. 26

Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere

Wolf Pack series premiere

New shows on Paramount+ this month

Jan. 4

Tough As Nails (Season 4)

Jan. 9

NCIS Crossover Event

Jan. 11

Lingo (Season 1)

Jan. 18

Deliciousness (Season 2)

Kiri & Lou (Seasons 1 - 2)

The Loud House (Season 5)

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 1)

Jan. 25

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 8 - 9)

Taxi (Seasons 1 - 5)

The Astronauts (Season 1)

New Movies on Paramount+ this month

Jan. 1

A River Runs Through It

Arachnophobia

Arrowhead

Atlantic City

Barbershop

Blue Hawaii

Bound

Boys And Girls

Bull Durham

Carolina

Cursed

Days of Thunder

El Dorado

Forces Of Nature

French Postcards

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Glory

Good Burger

Grease

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hang 'Em High

Hatari

Home For The Holidays

House Arrest

Jinxed!

Mean Creek

Minority Report

Morning Glory

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Pony Express

Pret-A-Porter

Road Trip

Roman Holiday

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Shirley Valentine

Silence

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Star Trek Beyond

Starting Over

Swingers

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Duchess

The Fighting Temptations

The Foot Fist Way

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

The Hunter

The Italian Job

The Lonely Man

The Longshots

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Monster Squad

The Prince and Me

The Romantics

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Thin Red Line

The Two Jakes

The Whales Of August

Walking Tall

We're No Angels

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns II

Jan. 2

Hell Bound

Jan. 3

A Green Journey

A Matter of Sex

Blue Chips

Clerks

Cold Mountain

From a Whisper to a Scream

Gentlemen in White Vests

Have You Seen My Son?

Hell Raiders

Homeless

Incident in an Alley

Intimate Betrayal

Invasion of the Star Creatures

Jealousy

Joe Dancer I: The Big Black Pill

Joe Dancer II: The Monkey Mission

Legion of Iron

Mad Bull

Memorial Day

Mercy Or Murder?

Ministry of Vengeance

Money Talks

Moving Target

Murder By the Book

NYPD Mounted

Private Parts

Rain Without Thunder

Right of the People

Riot on Sunset Strip

Rosebud

Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story

Savage Weekend

Secret of Deep Harbor

Secret Screams

Slipping Into Darkness

Son-Rise

Starflight One

Stranger Who Looks Like Me

Take It All

Taxi Driver

Terraces

Terror Squad

The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington

The Hard Ride

The Manster

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Running Man

The Secret of the Ice Cave

The Soloist

The Time Travelers

The Whisperers

The Witches

This Girl for Hire

Three on a Spree

Timestalkers

Underground Aces

Virtuosity

Wild Zone

Windrider

Jan. 4

High School Hellcats

Jan. 5

Crime Against Joe

Jan. 9

12 Angry Men

A Different Story

A Small Town In Texas

A Twist Of Sand

American Friends

An Officer and a Gentleman

Billie

Breakdown

Clue

Consuming Passions

Devil In A Blue Dress

Ghosts Can'T Do It

Hammer Down

Hannibal Brooks

Hell Boats

High Season

In The Arms Of A Killer

Instant Karma

Jeremy

Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Juliet, Naked

Kansas

Kidnap

Killers Three

Kiss The Sky

Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal

Love Bites

Love Or Money?

Mad Dog Time

Married To It

Mary Had A Little

Meatballs 4

Megaville

Million Dollar Rip Off

Miracle Beach

Mortal Passions

My Father's House

Night Game

Night of the Living Dead

Night Visitor

Oleanna

One More Chance

Operation Bottleneck

Osama

Our Winning Season

Out of Time

Over The Brooklyn Bridge

Pale Blood

Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin' In Brookl

Pieces Of Dreams

Playing Mona Lisa

Portrait In Terror

Predators

Prey For The Hunter

Pursuit

Return From The Ashes

Rockula

Saintly Sinners

Saving Grace

Scorchers

Showgirls

Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See

Ski School

Some of My Best Friends Are...

Something Short Of Paradise

Spill

Storefront Hitchcock

Summer Heat

Survival Game

Sword Of The Conqueror

The Barbarians

The Big Caper

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Burning

The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers

The Emperor's New Clothes

The Golden Seal

The Hanging Garden

The Happy Hooker

The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood

The Hoodlum Priest

The Hustler

The Iron Triangle

The Last Of The Finest

The Longshot

The Love Guru

The Nevadan

The Norseman

The Passage

The Revolt of the Slaves

The Seven Magnificent Gladiators

The Thousand Plane Raid

The Transporter

Traces Of Red

Trackdown

Under Age

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld; Rise of the Lycans

Vietnam Texas

Virgin High

War-Gods Of The Deep

Warriors From Hell

When The Clock Strikes

Why Me?

Wicked Stepmother

Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue

Jan. 15

A Fish Called Wanda

Carrie

Casino Royale

Father of the Bride

Fiddler On the Roof

For Your Eyes Only

Goldeneye

Judgment At Nuremberg

Licence to Kill

Live and Let Die

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Midnight Cowboy

Octopussy

Paths of Glory

Platoon

Quantum of Solace

Red River

Return Of The Pink Panther

Rob Roy

Robocop

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Run Silent, Run Deep

Skyfall

That's Entertainment

The Alamo

The Apartment

The Defiant Ones

The Dirty Dozen

The Living Daylights

The Magnificent Seven

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Manchurian Candidate

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Unforgiven

The World is Not Enough

Tomorrow Never Dies

View To A Kill

Witness For the Prosecution

Jan. 21

Hercules (2014)

Live sports on Paramount+ this month

1/1: NFL ON CBS Week 17 Doubleheader (check local listings)

1/4: Italy's Serie A - Inter Milan vs. Napoli

1/7: NCAA Men's Basketball - Vanderbilt @ Missouri, Ole Miss @ Mississippi State, San Diego State @ Wyoming

1/8: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)

1/8: Italy's Serie A - AC Milan vs. Roma

1/10 - 1/12: Coppa Italia Round of 16 Matches

1/12: 2023 NWSL Draft

1/13: Italy's Serie A - Napoli vs. Juventus

1/14: NCAA Men's Basketball - Wisconsin @ Indiana

1/14 or 1/15: NFL ON CBS - AFC Wild Card Game

1/14 - 1/15: Professional Bull Riding Competition

1/17 - 1/19: Coppa Italia Round of 16 Matches

1/18: EA Sports Supercup - AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

1/21: NCAA Men's Basketball - TCU @ Kansas

1/21 or 1/22: NFL ON CBS - AFC Divisional Playoff

1/22: NCAA Men's Basketball - Michigan State @ Indiana

1/27 - 1/28: PGA TOUR - Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

1/28: NCAA Men's Basketball - Xavier @ Creighton, Cincinnati @ Houston

1/29: NCAA Men's Basketball - Michigan State @ Purdue

1/29: Professional Bull Riding Competition

1/29: Italy's Serie A - Napoli vs. Roma

1/29: NFL ON CBS AFC Championship Game

Throughout January: Italy's Serie A Competition

Throughout January: Barclays Women's Super League Competition

Throughout January: Scottish Professional Football League Competition

More shows and movies to stream this week

Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Disney+, new shows on Apple TV+ and all the best movies to stream this week. Plus, we've got family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions and recommendations for the best Hulu originals.

What else is on Paramount Plus now?

Along with everything listed above, check out these binge-worthy titles on Paramount+.

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Scott Garfield / PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Skydance

After a triumphant theatrical run, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is finally coming to a home theater near you. Starring Tom Cruise, the franchise's latest chapter finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice.

"Top Gun: Maverick," now streaming on Paramount+

'1923'



James Minchin III/Paramount+

The newest "Yellowstone" spinoff stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and follows the Prohibition Era Duttons as they fight to hold on to their family's land through The Great Depression.

"1923," now streaming on Paramount+

'Tulsa King'



Brian Douglas/Paramount+

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Tulsa King," now streaming

'Inside Amy Schumer'

Matt Wilson/Paramount +

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+

'Snow Day'

Phillipe Bosse/Paramount+

This "thaw-dropping" new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about "breaking the ice." When a group of kids get the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. "Snow Day" stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.

"Snow Day," now streaming on Paramount+

'Fantasy Football'

Boris Martin/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

"Fantasy Football," now streaming

'Star Trek: Prodigy'



"Star Trek: Prodigy" follows young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure.

"Star Trek: Prodigy," now streaming

'Ink Master'

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series is back with new episodes this fall, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming

'Monster High: The Movie'

Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+

Inspired by the best-selling dolls, this live-action musical movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, a half-human, half-werewolf teen who struggles to keep her true identity a secret while attending Monster High. Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker and Kyle Selig star in this family-friendly film, "Monster High: The Movie."

"Monster High: The Movie," now streaming

'The Good Fight'

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

A spinoff and standalone sequel to "The Good Wife," this dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation.

"The Good Fight" Season 6, now streaming

'On the Come Up'

Erika Doss/ Paramount+

"In this fairy tale, my father was once a king. Now I'm chasing his dream..."

Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas -- author of "The Hate U Give" -- "On The Come Up" is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie.

"On the Come Up," now streaming

'Orphan: First Kill'

Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill."

"Orphan: First Kill," now streaming

'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved, animated "Star Trek" spin-off series is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming

'Honor Society'

Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy series, streaming now on Paramount+.

"Honor Society," now streaming

'Jerry & Marge Go Large'

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy, which Is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming

'The Offer'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows legendary Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.

"The Offer," now streaming

'Halo'



Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes.

"Halo," now streaming

'Star Trek: Picard'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of "Star Trek: Picard." The first season takes place 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis;" Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life. The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of "Star Trek: Picard," now streaming.

"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming



The best TV deals right now

If you prefer to forego the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen, and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,300 (reduced from $4,700)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $35 (reduced from $50)

