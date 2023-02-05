CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning a trip in 2023? Consider investing in a new piece or new set of luggage. We've scoured the web and tested out luggage models to find the best luggage deals on soft-sided luggage, carry-on luggage, aluminum luggage and more from top luggage brands.

When shopping for luggage, first consider your needs. If you are a business traveler, you probably need a well equipped carry-on with compartments for laptop and travel documents. You should also think about investing in set for business travelers. We've included some of the top rated luggage sets for business and family travelers.

Also, what is better: A polycarbonate hardshell suitcase or a soft-sided piece of luggage? While it all comes down to preference, suitcases made out of polycarbonate are generally the most lightweight. As for the most durable suitcase material, aluminum, tends to last the longest, but costs the most. Nylon, leather or other textiles are common materials for other types of carry-ons, including garment bags, weekenders, pet carriers and duffel bags.

Some of the top luggage brands of 2023 worth investing in include Rimowa, Away, Samsonite, Monos, July, TravelPro and Paravel and more. However, we included other more budget-friendly options for those more comfortable at a lower price point. As for the best time to buy luggage, there is no better than the present. Most major brands run promos all year long and Amazon regularly marks down popular pieces.

Shop for the best luggage in 2023 now, and plan your next trip ASAP.

The best carry-on luggage of 2023

Not a fan of checking your luggage? These carry-on options make travel all the more enjoyable and convenient.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage



iFLY

Attention, Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $90. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $89

Paravel Aviator Carry-On and Carry-On Plus

Paravel

Paravel carry-ons, available in 22- and 23-inch versions, add some prep to your steps down the tarmac. Both come equipped with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels with 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle. In terms of aesthetics, each bag features the brand's trademark stripes and vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim. All Aviator sizes come in five color combinations.

Paravel Aviator Carry-On, $395

Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus, $425

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage



Samsonite

Looking for a high-quality piece of lightweight luggage at an affordable price point? Check out the polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. Many colors are on sale, but the best deal is for a single, 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $122 (reduced from $160)

Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (white), $224 (reduced from $321)

Monos Carry-On Plus

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $265 (reduced from $294)

Kensie Alma spinner



Amazon

Perfect for young travelers, this wallet-friendly (but glitzy!) 20-inch carry-on from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system. Currently, get the stylish rose gold travel bag for more than $20 off.

Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $72 (reduced from $82)

Away The Carry-On

Away

The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On from Away both feature a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Away The Carry-On, $275

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295

Beis The Carry-On roller



Beis

The Carry-On roller is another popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

Beis The Carry-On roller, $198

The best checked luggage of 2023

For heavier packers or those going on longer trips, these checked luggage options boast roomy interiors and ample protection for your belongings.

Away checked bags

Away





Away offers a few checked bag options: The Medium, a 26-inch version that holds one to two weeks worth of gear, and The Large, a 29-inch vessel sized for over-two-week trips.

Away The Medium, $345

Away The Large, $375

Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

This standout check-in bag offers 28 inches of space -- perfectly sized for eight to 10 days worth of clothes and up to four pairs of shoes. Geared with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels, it offers 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle. Complete with leather-wrapped side handles and trim, the grooved polycarbonate bag matches perfectly with a Paravel monogrammed cabana tote. Purchase a la carte or as a set.

Paravel Aviator Grand, $475

Monos Check-In Large



Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site. Save more if you bundle with another piece of luggage.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $383)

Quince hardshell suitcase

Quince

Quince, the price transparent brand famous for $50 cashmere, recently launched a luggage collection. Like their leather jackets and luxurious but affordable sweaters, the minimalist travel bags keep selling out. The ultra-light check-in bag features a polycarbonate shell, interior compartments with a built-in compression panel, removable laundry bag, 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, telescopic handle and YKK zippers. Reviewers compare it to Monos luggage but for a fraction of the price.

Quince hardshell suitcase, $180

Samsonite Freeform hardside

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform makes the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $201 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Centric



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hardside expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips. It is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability, and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric (blue slate), $198 (reduced from $270)

The best soft-sided luggage of 2023

If you prefer soft-sided luggage over hard, check out these highly rated options.

Travelpro Platinum Elite

The 25-inch version of the popular Travelpro Platinum Elite collection offers 143.5 liters of packing space for families. Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the softside suitcase offers durability and protection for your family's items. Keep clothes organized with the internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products, a built-in, foldable suiter and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Need more room? The check-in suitcase also boasts a tapered expansion, offering an extra two inches when needed. Prices vary by color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 25" (black), $365 (reduced from $470)

Ghurka Packet No. 83

Ghurka

A great garment bag keeps fine clothing from getting wrinkled, including business suits and dresses. This leather, tri-fold offers ample space for hanging clothes and folds up into a carry-on sized bag. Other features include a large exterior zipper pocket for smaller items, an exterior pouch for travel documents and other easily accessible zipper pockets to stash miscellaneous items. Available in vintage black and vintage chestnut leather and khaki twill with leather accents. Here are some other great leather luggage options.

Ghurka Packet No. 83, $2,095 and up

The best luxury luggage of 2023

From high-end aluminum luggage to a suitcase with built-in shelves, those who appreciate the finer things in life should consider splurging on one of these great pieces.

Rimowa original Cabin carry-on

Rimowa

Want to travel like James Bond? Then you'll need his luggage. Many people consider Rimowa the best luggage brand in the world. The sleek aluminum Rimowa Cabin carry-on suitcase's features include 360-degree multi-wheel spinners, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down. Rimowa suitcases come with a lifetime warranty.

Rimowa original cabin carry-on, $1,400

Rimowa Essential

Rimowa

The first polycarbonate to hit the market in 2000, the Rimowa Essential remains one of the brand's bestselling collections. The sleek suitcase, shown above in the medium checked 26-inch size, comes equipped with a TSA-approved lock, telescopic handle and smooth and multiwheel system. Rimowa suitcases come with a lifetime warranty.

Rimowa Essential, $875 and up

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk

Victorinox

The 30-inch Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk boasts 99 liters of space and includes two integrated, compressible packing cubes, roomy mesh pockets and X-shaped straps to secure and organize belongings. This suitcase is sustainable, too: It's constructed out of Sorplas, a high-performance, recycled material sourced from plastic bottles.

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 30" trunk, $700

Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic

Royce & Rocket

Anyone who struggles to stay organized while temporarily living out of a suitcase will appreciate the clever built-in shelving of this super-sized 31-inch piece of checked luggage from Royce & Rocket. Keep all of your family's items neatly organized by stacking everything on the two-tier shelves that fold down when the suitcase opens. Available in burgundy, silver and black exterior colors with the option of a pink or tobacco interior.

Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic 31" checked luggage, $595

Carl Friedrik The Carry-On

Carl Friedrik

This durable, lightweight polycarbonate piece of luggage feels incredibly luxurious, boasting an aluminum lock frame, leather detailing and whisper quiet Japanese spinner wheels for 360-degree maneuverability. Available in dark grey with the option for black, chocolate or cognac detailing. Another great feature? You can customize your luggage by adding an additional compression pad or power bank for an added fee.

Carl Friedrik The Carry-On, $445

The best luggage sets for families of 2023

Outfit your family with a matching set of luggage and save money. Here are some other great luggage options for families.

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.)

Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

July family luggage set

July

Splurge on a gorgeous set of luggage from July, which includes a carry-on, checked and checked-plus suitcases, all made out of sturdy German polycarbonate. Like all July suitcases, this set is covered under a lifetime warranty. Don't forget personalization. Add your last name or initials on all three suitcases for an additional $150. Available in a rainbow of colors.

July family luggage set, $865 (reduced from $965)

Squishmallows travel set



Walmart

Perfect for the Squishmallows-loving kid, this set of a Squishmallows plush backpack and carry-on luggage comes in four different character styles.

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $27 (reduced from $38)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set



Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space, and each comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $190 (reduced from $300)

Best luggage sets for business travel of 2023

These luggage sets are the best for business travelers.

Wrangler smart luggage set

Wrangler

This reasonably price luggage set for business travelers comes with a 20-inch hardshell carry-on, outfitted with a 3-in-1 cup holder, USB port and phone holder on the back, and a 14-inch tote that fits neatly underneath the seat.

Wrangler smart luggage set, $66 (reduced from $75)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set



Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $129 (reduced from $340)

The best overnight bags, duffels and weekenders of 2023

Going on a quick trip? These weekender and overnight bags might not even count as a carry-on.

Filson small duffel bag

Filson

Rugged luxury brand Filson makes an impressive line of duffel bags. Constructed of heavy-duty, industrial-strength twill and waxed to prevent abrasion and to wick water, the bag protects your valuables, even when exposed to the elements. Durable bridle leather handles, straps and accents, plus solid brass hardware, add a refined touch.

Filson small duffel, $475

Beis Weekender bag

Beis

This travel tote was at the top of many travelers' 2022 holiday wish lists. If you didn't get one under your tree, you can still treat yourself to a Weekender bag for $98.

The bag is available in five colors.

Beis Weekender bag, $98

Away The Everywhere Bag

Away

The line between a carry-on bag and personal item often feels blurred. However, this multi-use bag was designed specifically to fall into the latter category. With a padded laptop pocket, detachable key clip, pockets sized for water bottles, other gadgets and accessories and a detachable padded strap, it makes the perfect travel companion. Slip it onto the handle of your Away suitcase while wheeling around the airport. Also available in two carry-on sizes: medium, big enough for a change or two of clothes, and a larger version for weekend trips.

Away The Everywhere Bag, $195

Away The Medium Everywhere Bag, $225

Away The Large Everywhere Bag, $245

Paravel Weekender

Paravel

Spacious enough for a long weekend, the Weekender weighs just 2.4 pounds with enough room for up to two days of clothes. It's constructed out of eco-friendly canvas, 12 upcycled plastic bottles and recycled vegan leather. Equipped with smart straps that slip over the trolley of your carry-on and removable, adjustable straps for slinging over the shoulder, the reliable travel companion offers style and functionality.

Paravel Weekender, $295

The best pet carriers of 2023

Those traveling with furry friends should invest in a great pet carrier, like one of these great options.

Away The Pet Carrier

Away

Away's Pet Carrier offers the same sleek look as the brand's luggage, a super cozy interior for your pet to travel in, safety features for their security and interior and exterior pockets for organization. Lined in a water resistant material with removable plush, sherpa bedding, your up-to-18-pound pet can relax in luxury while traveling. Strap the carrier into a car seat belt via latches or attach it to the top of your Away luggage via a trolley sleeve. Available in black and coast, a sea green color.

Away The Pet Carrier, $225

Wild One travel carrier

Wild One

Wild One, a brand focused solely on furry friends, has constructed a streamlined and reasonably priced travel carrier that doubles as an on-the-go pet bed. Mesh walls offer breathability during travel, while the shoulder strap detaches to become a travel leash. The interior cushion also folds down completely, so the carrier doubles as a pet bed.

This carrier is airline-compliant and is recommended for use with dogs up to 16 pounds.

Wild One travel carrier, $81 (reduced from $125)

Pavavel Pet Carrier

Paravel

Got pets? Your canine or kitty will fly in style and comfort with this functional pet carrier. Inspired by the Cabana Tote, this carrier for small pets (up to 20 pounds) offers helpful features, including pockets for treats and toys, a washable liner in case of accidents, an interior leash attachment and mesh panels for airflow.

Paravel Pet Carrier, $295

