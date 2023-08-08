Best luggage deals at the Monos Golden Hour summer sale: Save up to 25% on top-rated luggage

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monos

Monos is a CBS Essentials reader-loved luggage brand that makes sleek, stylish luggage. Social media users and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options. We here at CBS Essentials are big fans of the brand, and I myself frequently use Monos luggage and travel accessories on my own vacations and trips.

If you're shopping for a new set of luggage for summer travel, you won't want to miss the Monos summer sale. The brand is offering up to 25% off top-rated luggage, including the Monos Carry-on. Many of the top luggage pieces are already on sale, but you'll score extra savings if you use code "GOLDENHOUR" at check-out. Plus, you'll save even more when you bundle two or more luggage pieces.

Keep reading to check out the best deals at the Monos Golden Hour summer sale.

Why we love Monos luggage

We're big fans of Monos here at CBS Essentials. Not only are the brand's luggage options aesthetically pleasing, but they're also durable and lightweight. We recently completed some hands-on testing of the bestselling Monos carry-on and were absolutely thrilled with the quality and ease of use offered by the suitcase. (Trust me, this suitcase is so easy to maneuver and looks absolutely stunning.)

Monos manufactures high-quality, reasonably priced polycarbonate suitcases for the discerning frequent flyer. The product line features multiple carry-on and checked bag options, including a basic suitcase and a "pro" style with a built-in front pocket for tech and a line of hybrid suitcases that incorporate aluminum into their construction. They also boast a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

The suitcases come in a bunch of great colors and boast must-have features, including an effortless telescopic handle, plus lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock.

Best Monos luggage deals at the Monos Golden Hour sale

Keep reading to check out the best luggage deals from Monos luggage during the brand's Golden Hour summer sale.

Monos Carry-On: $229



Monos

The Monos Carry-On includes an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

Choose from 10 carry-on colors and two size options. Right now, the carry-on is on sale for $255, but you'll score an additional $26 off with code "GOLDENHOUR" (automatically applied in-cart).

Monos 22" Carry-On, $229 after coupon (reduced from $284)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $248

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all the benefits of the standard Monos carry-on, but in a larger size.

Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $248 after coupon (reduced from $306)

Monos Carry-On Pro: $266

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the "Pro" model of the Monos carry-on, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets.

Monos Carry-On Pro, $266 (reduced from $311)

Monos Check-In Large: $320

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $320 after coupon (reduced from $394)

Monos Metro tolietry bag: $54 and up



Amazon

This chic tolietry bag is a must-have for any frequent traveler. Its main compartment is spacious and well-secured with a smooth two-way zip closure. The bag also offers two internal pockets for easy organization.

It comes in two sizes, and you can select either nylon or vegan leather material.

Monos Metro toiletry bag (small), $54 (reduced from $60)

Monos Metro tolietry bag (large), $72 (reduced from $80)

The Monos Metro Weekender: $225

Monos

One of the latest additions to the Monos lineup, the Metro Weekender, is available in both vegan leather and nylon. It perfectly accompanies Monos luggage for longer trips or makes a great overnight or weekend bag for shorter ones. The spacious interior can hold a few changes of clothes, a few pairs of shoes and up to a 16-inch laptop.

The Monos Metro Weekender, $225 after coupon (reduced from $250)

