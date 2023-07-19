Stay cool this summer with this must-see Dyson air purifier fan deal

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson via Amazon

Ditch the misery of allergy season and sweaty summer days spent working from home. The Dyson Pure Cool TP07 air purifier and fan is $150 off at Amazon right now.

The Dyson TP07 air purifier and fan goes above and beyond. It has a carbon filter that removes gases and odors in up to 99.97% of air particles. This True HEPA air purifier diagnoses your room's air quality for you as it works and reports back as it cleans. It also doubles as a powerful oscillating fan.

Want to start purifying and cooling before you get home? The must-have Dyson device can be connected to a mobile app and controlled remotely.

Take a whopping 23% off the 4.1-star-rated Dyson Pure Cool at Amazon today.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 air purifier and fan, $499 (reduced from $649)

More deals on air purifiers

Air purifiers are excellent tools for filtering out airborne pollutants and improving your indoor air quality. These devices can reduce the presence of pet dander, dust mites, allergens, air pollutants and more in your home. They are especially popular during allergy season, but they can be used any time. Instead of entering your lungs, airborne particles enter the air filter, leaving you with crisp, clean air in your home.

The key to the best air quality is finding a purifier with a True HEPA filter. These filters can "remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns," according to the Environmental Protection Agency. (For comparison, standard HEPA filters remove 99% of particles as small as two microns.)

Worried a top-rated air purifier won't be in your budget? Don't be! The experts at CBS Essentials have found a bunch of customer-loved air purifiers on sale right now. These devices have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews.

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier: $500



Samsung

The whisper-quiet Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier features enhanced HEPA filtration, a pet mode to reduce hair and odor, plus five-way suction that pulls in air from all corners of the room.

Recommended for rooms up to 350-square feet.

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier, $500 (reduced from $700)

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier: $80



Amazon

This three-stage air purifier has a pre-filter and activated carbon filter, True HEPA filter and UV-C light. It has three fan speeds and three timer settings.

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier, $90 after coupon (reduced from $130)

Airtok air purifier: $80

Amazon

Pick up two air purifiers with this True HEPA set (recommended for 100-square feet). These purifiers include an aroma pad you can add essential oils to, plus a night light. Set them on a timer if you'd like.

Airtok air purifier (2-pack), $80 after coupon (reduced from $177)

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan: $381

Dyson

The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan can pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve any room's air quality. It features a 360-degree filtration system that combines a filter to remove odors and gases with HEPA to capture 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. Say goodbye to dust, pet dander and other allergens that linger in indoor air.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 air purifier, $381 (reduced from $420)

