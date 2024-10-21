Young Miami racing prodigy prepares for FIA Motorsport Games in Spain

MIAMI - Meet Josh Bergman. At just nine years old he seriously preparing for the FIA Motorsport Games in Spain later this month. The Miami native said part of his preparations includes practicing for the big race inside his house.

Bergman uses a racing simulator to help him get comfortable with any and every, track around the world. He has been in the racing game for just three years. Recently, he signed a multi-year agreement to race for Trinity Karting Group, along with car dealerships already sponsoring him.

"I love the idea of sitting in a car, just alone and going at like 60 miles per hour. It got me a little worried (at first), but then you just gotta get used to it," he said.

So how did he get here?

"Once I was watching YouTube on my iPad one day after school and I saw an ad for K1 Speed (indoor kart racing). I told my mom, hey, can we go there tomorrow?" he said.

From there the right people took notice of Bergman's talent which allowed him to take off and participate, and win, in national races.

"It's an honor. It's an honor to do what I love every day, what I can do, just turn on the simulator and do all that really fun stuff," he said.



When Bergman is not racing, he's either wrapping up his homeschooling for the day or hitting the gym to prepare for racing.



"I work out maybe four days a week," he said.

Whether it's with his mom or brother, Bergman makes sure to put in the work. Even with his disciplined schedule, he still makes time for fun hanging out with his old school friends.

Looking to the future, the young racing prodigy hopes to fulfill some pretty big dreams one day.

"Formula 1. That's the ultimate goal, that's the ultimate goal," he said.