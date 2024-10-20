Voters, election workers prepare for early voting in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE - Starting Monday, voters in South Florida can cast their ballots two weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Ava told CBS News Miami she defines early voting with one word.

"Convenience. I don't want to wait in crazy lines on Nov. 5," Ava said.

She instead is willing to wait in line when early voting starts. She is hoping to get it out of the way.

"Well I have to because I'll be leaving the state," Ava said.

Broward County election officials are loading up to set up their polling sites. They want you to have an early window to vote to avoid long lines on Election Day and to encourage more people to vote.

The early voting times vary depending on what county you live in. Broward County has 29 early voting sites and you can go to them no matter where you live in the county.

"If you happen to be across the county and ladies may go to lunch and you can say let's all go vote. That's the beauty of early voting," Lisa Arneaud of the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office said.

Miami-Dade County has 33 early voting sites. Monroe County has three.

Miami-Dade and Broward county have early voting from Monday to Nov. 3 from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monroe County has the same dates, but polls are open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

David Anderson said he will take advantage of the early voting time period, since it's a quick way to conduct his civic duty.

"I think that it's great that people are going out and voting early in Georgia, where the lines are half a mile long and that there is a commitment in our democracy that people want to be heard," Anderson said.

Broward county officials say you can also drop off an Vote-by-Mail ballot at an early voting site instead of sending it by mail. On Election Day, you will have to go to a specific precinct based on where you live. When you go to a voting site, you need a form of ID with a signature.

CBS News Miami has a breakdown of early voting sites and information.