Childhood cancer journey inspires nurse who helps children fighting similar battles

FORT LAUDERDALE — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and as we near the end of the month, CBS News Miami is highlighting one childhood cancer survivor for this week's Miami Proud.

Dana Tabib, a pediatric hematology oncology nurse manager at Broward Health Medical Center, shared her incredible story from patient to caregiver.

At only 7 years old, Tabib was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a diagnosis that forever changed her life.

"Yesterday was my 45th anniversary of my bone marrow transplant," she said.

From 7 to 12, she was fighting cancer. Now, she's helping sweet patients fight similar battles.

"I can never leave work and say I had a bad day because this really puts it in perspective for me everyday," Tabib said.

Andy Nelson, a nurse who cared for Tabib when she was a patient, was more than just a nurse to Tabib. Nelson turned into a mentor and a lifelong friend.

"She was a great supporter along with the physician," Tabib said. "We just really connected not only with me but my parents and siblings. So, they both mentored me my entire journey."

Her relationship with Nelson is what made Tabib want to become a nurse and be what Nelson was for her and her patients.

"There's a handful of patients I was able to have a personal connection with, I love to do that and be a part of that," she said. "I think it's just that opportunity to pay it forward for someone who did it for me."

Her goal is to make patients not scared of what their new lives will look like, even though there are moments that are really tough.

"They're warriors, fighting their whole way, some don't have a success story like others. That's a really hard part," Tabib said. "But being a nurse here for 14 years I think one thing I've learned is you get to take those patients with you."

