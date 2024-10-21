Watch CBS News
2 men hospitalized after shooting near youth baseball game in Cutler Bay

By Allen Cone

MIAMI-DADE - Two men were taken a hospital after a shooting near a youth baseball game in Cutler Bay, Miami-Dade police said Monday night.

It was near a gas station and Franjo Park, where 8-year-old children were playing a game.

The children are seen fleeing the field in video. No one was injured at the game.

At 7:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 21000 block Southwest 89th Avenue, detective Angel Rodriguez said. 

They found two men who had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took them to Jackson South Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information at this time, including a suspect.

