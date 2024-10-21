2 men hospitalized after shooting near youth baseball game in Cutler Bay
MIAMI-DADE - Two men were taken a hospital after a shooting near a youth baseball game in Cutler Bay, Miami-Dade police said Monday night.
It was near a gas station and Franjo Park, where 8-year-old children were playing a game.
The children are seen fleeing the field in video. No one was injured at the game.
At 7:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 21000 block Southwest 89th Avenue, detective Angel Rodriguez said.
They found two men who had been shot.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took them to Jackson South Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no additional information at this time, including a suspect.