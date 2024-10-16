Taylor Swift is coming to South Florida this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the Eras Tour

MIAMI — Taylor Swift is performing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this weekend in front of hundreds of thousands of fans as part of her Eras Tour. The U.S. leg of her tour was scheduled to have wrapped up with a six-night engagement in Los Angeles, concluding on Aug. 9. However, the music superstar announced multiple new stops last year due to its record-breaking success.

Venue officials are encouraging ticketholders to plan for their concert dates. Here's everything you need to know for the highly anticipated music event, which runs from Oct. 18-20.

What time can fans arrive?

Hard Rock officials said parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. and stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on concert dates. However, guests will not be allowed to line up or park before the gates open.

The Eras Tour begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets and parking

If you plan on driving to Hard Rock Stadium, fans are required to have both a prepaid parking pass and a ticket for that night's show. Officials said there will be no parking for purchase on the days of the shows.

Additionally, only fans with a parking pass and a valid concert ticket may tailgate in stadium parking lots on the date of their concert ticket.

There are also no listening areas outside of the stadium for those without tickets. Fans without tickets will not be permitted on stadium property and will be asked to leave. Officials said police and stadium security will be patrolling the parking lots to ensure fans with tickets have a "safe and positive experience."

Fans should expect to have their tickets checked multiple times upon stadium entry and are required to scan them before boarding Park & Ride busses, which are for ticketholders only.

To learn more about parking and transportation options to and from the concert, fans are encouraged to visit Hard Rock Stadium's website.

Drop-off and pick-up

For fans who are too young to drive but old enough to go alone, Hard Rock Stadium has set up three locations for parents to drop off and pick up their Swifties for all three nights. The following lots will open at 3:30 p.m. each night:

Lot 14

Lot 15

Lot 31

If parents are picking up from Lots 14 and 15, they must enter the lot between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. If parents arrive after 10:30 p.m., they must use Lot 31 as road closures will go into effect at that time. Officials also recommend parents use Waze to access the quickest routes around the road closures.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and all three nights from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Florida's Turnpike 2X Ramp and Exit

NW 199th St. between NW 27th Ave. and NW 14th Ct.

Miami Gardens residents will be allowed to go through the NW 199th St. closures with their resident passes issued by the city or by a driver's license that shows a local address. Residents can also use the on-ramps to get onto the Turnpike.

Security and stadium access

Swifties will be going through multiple security and ticket checks to ensure only valid ticketholders are entering the parking lots and venue. Fans should also expect to have their ticket scanned more than once when entering Hard Rock Stadium.

Clear bag policy and prohibited items

Hard Rock Stadium officials ask all fans to follow the venue's clear bag policy. Clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" and small bags that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" are allowed.

All purses and bags that exceed the clear bag policy sizes will not be allowed. Also, bags with logos can only be on one side of the bag and cannot exceed 3.4" x 4.5".

These are the following items that are prohibited from the Eras Tour:

Non-clear bags exceeding 4.5" x 6.5"

Any material or clothing that can fully or partially cover the face — medical masks and religious garments are the only exceptions

Clothing, costumes or personal effects that may impede other fans' views

Handcuffs or other restraints

Animals — certified disability service animals are allowed

Chains, chain wallets, studded jewelry or spurs

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, skates, segways or other unauthorized means of transportation

Glass, hard plastic or metal containers — clear, soft plastic water bottles no larger than 20 oz. are acceptable

Umbrellas

Strollers

Noise-making devices (i.e. air horns, bells, bullhorns, thunder sticks, whistles, etc.)

Briefcases, bags, luggage, purses larger than a clutch bag

Weapons (i.e. guns, ammo, knives, tasers, pepper spray/etc.) — this also applies to off-duty law enforcement officers and concealed carry permit holders

Flammable or missile-like objects, fireworks, road flares, emergency flares, explosives or other incendiary devices

Aerosol containers, including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug spray or spray paint

Balloons, frisbees, projectiles, horns, radios, bells, whistles, musical instruments, laser pointers, sticks, poles, bats, clubs, etc.

Items deemed a safety hazard or annoyance to other participants

Outside alcoholic beverages, food or drinks

Illegal substances

Signage, advertising, political or promotional materials such as banners or poles or signs larger than 11" x 17" or A3 paper

Professional or commercial cameras or photography equipment, video cameras, GoPros, audio recording devices, microphones or tripods — no video or audio recording is allowed except for personal mobile phones

Extendable/zoom lenses or attachable lenses

Selfie sticks

Drones

Lights, torches or power banks larger than cellphones

Two-way radios or walkie-talkies

Laptops, tablets, digital readers or iPads

Taylor Swift merchandise store

There will be no merchandise stores located in the stadium parking lots or the surrounding areas. The only store will be located inside the stadium gates.

Fans who do not have show tickets and would like to purchase merchandise must come Wednesday or Thursday as they cannot access sales on show dates.

The store will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with no tickets required for entry. Those who are interested must enter through Parking Gate 2.

Ticketholders can access the store from 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.