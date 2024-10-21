Gov. DeSantis says proposed Florida amendment on abortion is too vague

Gov. DeSantis says the proposed Florida amendment on abortion is too vague

Gov. DeSantis says the proposed Florida amendment on abortion is too vague

Gov. DeSantis says the proposed Florida amendment on abortion is too vague

MIAMI - As early voting gets underway in South Florida, voters and state officials are expressing how they feel about Amendment 4.

The ballot summary for the proposed amendment to the state's constitution reads: "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion."

The group Floridians Protecting Freedom, Inc. started a petition and got the amendment on the ballot. Something Mary Taylor is happy about.

"The right to choose is very important to me. At my age, I have seen a lot of things come and go, but a woman's body is her body," Taylor said.

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis and more than a dozen doctors joined together to discuss why they don't support the amendment.

"You can always alter normal policies and legislation. Once it's in the constitution that's forever," he said.

The governor also argued the amendment was vague.

"What they say is you need to be simply a healthcare provider. Well, what is that?" he asked during a press conference in Coral Gables.

For Taylor, it is a clear-cut choice.

"Choosing for a person or denying them the right to healthcare in any form is just wrong," she said.

Lauren Brenzel with Floridians Protecting Freedom, Inc. released a statement which read in part:

"Amendment 4 is the only way to overturn Florida's extreme abortion ban. As early voting gets underway, the Yes on 4 campaign is knocking on every door - no matter one's political affiliation - because we know repealing this cruel abortion ban isn't about politics, it's about ensuring every person in Florida has the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions without government interference. Voting YES and passing Amendment 4 next month is critical to getting the government out of these sensitive and private health care decisions."