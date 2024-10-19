Tua Tagovailoa set to resume practicing next week, according to media reports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to resume practicing next week with hopes of playing the following Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals, sources confirmed to ESPN and The Athletic on Saturday.

Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol but his practice window opens Wednesday.

The Dolphins will start Tyler "Snoop" Huntley on Sunday against the host Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m.). Huntley is 1-1 in two starts for Miami (2-3) this season. The Fifth Quarter will be televised on CW33 after the game.

On Saturday, the Dolphins activated quarterback Tim Boyle from their practice squad. He has appeared in 21 career games with five starts with Green Bay (2019-20), Detroit (2021), Chicago (2022), the New York Jets (2023) and Miami (2024).

ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote: "Despite his most recent concussion, Tagovailoa plans to attempt to return to playing football, and it no longer seems to be a question."

Tagovailoa, who has missed four games, has visited with several neurologists, ESPN reported.

He has had no lingering injuries.

On Monday, coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa had "positive" meetings with neurologists during the Dolphins bye week, though he remains in concussion protocol and on injured reserve.

"I do expect him to see him playing football in 2024," McDaniel said for the first time since Tagovailoa's injury, "but where that is exactly, we'll let the process continue. As scary Tagovailoa's latest injury was, with his arms falling into the fencing syndrome, it is consistent with how he has acted after each of the other concussions that he suffered."

Tagovailoa, 26, was injured in a Week 2 game against Buffalo when he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

He was diagnosed with two concussion in 2022.

Miami has started two quarterbacks in Tagovailoa's absence: Skylar Thompson and Huntley, who was signed from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and started his first game two weeks later after an injury to Thompson.