Abortion access battle continues, as amendment 4 goes up for vote | Facing South Florida

Abortion access battle continues as amendment 4 goes up for vote | Facing South Florida

Abortion access battle continues as amendment 4 goes up for vote | Facing South Florida

MIAMI – Jim spoke to women who were not allowed to have an abortion in Florida.

Amendment 4 states that "no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability. or when necessary to protect the patient's health."