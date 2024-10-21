Motorcyclist dies in crash near Miami International Airport

Motorcyclist crashes with vehicle near Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a vehicle near Miami International Airport on Monday night and landed on railroad tracks below the highway, police said.

At 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on SR 112 at Exit 2, adjacent to Miami International Airport, detective Angel Rodriguez said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared the man dead on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle and a motorcycle were traveling in the same direction on SR 112. The vehicle struck the motorcycle, causing the bike and rider to be re-directed off the highway. They landed on a service road/railroad tracks below.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The MDPD's Traffic Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

Miami-Dade police said to avoid the area. Closed are Northwest 25th Street at Northwest 42nd Avenue, SR 112 at Exit 2, McLaughlin Drive and North Service Road and the Tri-Rail tracks.