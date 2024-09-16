Miami to hold town hall to discuss new trash incinerator site

Public invited to voice opinion on new Miami-Dade incinerator site options

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will hold a town hall Monday where residents can weigh in on the proposed sites for a new trash incinerator.

The town hall will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Fire Tower Miami, located at 8000 NW 21 St., one day ahead of the county commission's planned meeting to debate the future site of the incinerator.

Miami-Dade is considering four possible sites to replace the burned-out facility in Doral: the original site in Doral, a site in Medley, the former Opa-locka Airport West site and a tree farm owned by Miami developer David Martin.

Two of the four sites are located 2 miles or less from the city of Miramar near the Broward-County line. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has threatened to sue if the facility is built nearby.