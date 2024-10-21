Dolphins fans cautiously cheer Tua Tagovailoa's decision to resume practice

DORAL - Dolphins football fans cringed and cheered Tua Tagovailoa's decision to resume practice and potentially play in the Miami Dolphins' next game Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team cleared the quarterback to practice on Monday. This came nearly six weeks after Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in two years.

"It's inspiring," Estefani Ruiz said of Tagovailoa's comeback. "It's really inspiring."

"I think it's good (that Tagovailoa is returning)," Lamont Brown, a Dolphins season ticket holder, said. "I think he's a great athlete. He's still young. If he can slide better, he can find protection for the helmet. I think it'll be better."

Another fan Chris Herrera said: "For his safety, hell yeah (he'll root for Tagovailoa). As long as we have a good game. every night, every Sunday as long as it's a great game."

"You can see we need a quarterback," Jimmy Palou, another Dolphins season ticket holder said. "We need him back. i'm kind of happy he's coming back. I'm worried too. You see what's happened to him."

Palou said watching the quarterback on the field will be harder than ever.

"You are worried when he's moving out of the pocket," he said. "Is he gonna run? Is he gonna slide, which I hope he does. You know, you're not in college football no more. These guys are bigger, faster, stronger..."

"Now every snap you're worried about Tua's health," Juan Ferrer, a Dolphins fan, said. "You're not concerned about a touchdown. You're not concerned about anything, just when the next hard hit is going to land this guy on the ground and now he's stiff."