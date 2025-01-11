Los Angeles firefighters get extra support as crews from Mexico arrive to battle destructive wildfires

As multiple deadly wildfires continue to burn across the Los Angeles area, firefighters are getting some extra help from fire departments across the country and neighboring countries as more strong winds and challenging weather conditions are in the forecast.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday afternoon that firefighters from Mexico arrived at Los Angeles International Airport to join the already 14,000 personnel battling the Palisades Fire.

Mexico sent more than 70 firefighters and disaster relief workers to help local efforts. The firefighters will form handcrews.

Firefighters from Mexico just arrived at LAX. They'll be joining 14,000+ personnel already battling the #PalisadesFire.



California is immensely grateful to our neighbors' support in the fight against the wildfires in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/qchedlXYK1 — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 11, 2025

Canada has also sent crews to Los Angeles to help get control of the multiple wildfires that have already destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least 16 people.

On top of the crews from all across California, states like Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington have sent firefighters.

Newsom also announced on Saturday that he increased California National Guard personnel to almost 1,700 servicemembers.

"We are continuing to rush in resources to rapidly respond to the firestorm in Los Angeles fueled by hurricane-force winds," the governor said in a statement. "The men and women of the California National Guard are working day and night to help Los Angeles residents during their greatest time of need."

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said all county fire departments are at "a drawdown, with no fire apparatus or additional personnel to spare."

There are more than 70 aircraft and more than 1,600 fire engines, water tenders and dozers.

At least 11 people have been killed after several fires burned across parts of the broader Los Angeles area this week. Two of the devastating fires are the Eaton Fire, burning above Altadena, and the Palisades Fire, burning in the coastal community of Pacific Palisades.

More than 100,000 people remain under evacuation orders as the fires have burned more than 60 square acres.