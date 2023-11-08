Best Nintendo Switch deals ahead of Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Nintendo Switch gaming console, along with Nintendo Switch games and accessories, are the perfect gifts for any gamer on your list. Our team of shopping experts have been scouring the internet, and discovered some incredible Nintendo Switch-related Black Friday deals you can take advantage of today.

Meanwhile, we've also done a detailed roundup of the latest Nintendo Switch games that have just been released (or that can now be pre-ordered) and have compiled a separate holiday gift guide of the best Christmas gifts for Nintendo fans that you won't want to miss.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you can get now

While you probably won't find any of the Nintendo Switch game consoles on sale during the holiday season (unless it's a refurbished or renewed model), there are dozens of mega-popular Nintendo Switch games and accessories that have been discounted for Black Friday and that are available right now. Here are some of the best deals on popular Switch games and accessories that caught our attention.

"Luigi's Mansion 3": $40 at Walmart

In the past 24 hours alone, Walmart reports its sold more than 1,000 copies of this mega-popular Switch game that's suitable for players of all ages. Right now, you can purchase it for $20 off and pay just $40.

In this spooky action/adventure, Luigi gets invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, he'll need to conquer his fears to save them. Wherever Luigi goes, the area is inundated with ghosts.

As a result, he'll need to slam, blow away and vacuum up the spooks with his Poltergust G-00 contraption. Luigi will join forces with Gooigi to overcome the puzzling contraptions and mischievous bosses found at the end of on each themed floor.

"Luigi's Mansion 3" is a fun one player game, but it's even more exciting when played in multiplayer Story mode or the ScareScraper mode (that supports up to eight players).

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom": $50 at Walmart

Released this past May exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is one of the most incredible and ambitious games ever created for this gaming console. It's a beautiful action/adventure game that once again allows players to control Link. However, he's now able to uncover new abilities, creates new types of weapons and explore vast and open areas in ways that have never before been possible.

Here's a chance for teen and adult gamers to return to Hyrule -- explore the land, sea and sky. Of course, there are plenty of enemies to defeat along the way, as well a mysteries to solve.

This is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind." Since their respective releases, both games continue to hold top positions on the bestseller list for Switch games. Either or both games make great gifts for teen and adult gamers. Right now, you can find "Breath of the Wild" on sale at Walmart for 50% off, so it's just $30.

"Nintendo Switch Sports": $30 at Walmart

"Nintendo Switch Sports" is a collection of one and multi-player games, including golf, soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and Shambara (swordplay) that can be played with friends or family members looking for some light-hearted competition. These games make full use of Nintendo's unique Joy-Con controllers and are suitable for players over the age of 10.

The physical copy of the game (as opposed to the digital download copy) comes with a leg strap accessory that can be used when playing the soccer game.

You can save $20 on this game at Walmart this Black Friday.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons": $49 at Amazon and Walmart

Some may dismiss "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" as a simplistic game for kids, but those people are wrong. This game is relaxing for all ages and is all about collecting and using resources, interacting with fellow island residents, and participating in calming activities like fishing, searching for fossils, gardening and exploring.

While challenging, it's more of a lighthearted game to play. It offers hundreds of hours' worth of unique gameplay and is an original and fun game. We highly recommend it for adults.

There are no winners, no losers and no high scores to beat. Instead, this is a highly interactive simulation game. The player controls a character that they choose and customize as they establish residence on a beautiful and serene tropical island. They must build and customize their home, help landscape the island and build additional places that will attract more resistant.

"Mario Party Superstars": $49 at Walmart

The "Mario Party" game franchise has been around for a while, and it continues to be popular amongst gamers of all ages -- especially when it's played with a group of people. This Switch version of the game offers redesigned versions of five classic boards from the original Nintendo 64 version of the game, along with more than 100 mini games.

"Mario Party Superstars" is a family-friendly game that allows players to interact and have fun together. The game can be played locally or online via Nintendo Switch Online.

As you'd expect from a game title with Mario in it, this one features the world's favorite plumber and all of his iconic friends. It has an interactive board game feel, but takes the play pattern of a traditional board game to a whole new level of fun. Now that this classic game is on sale, it's the ideal time to help a Switch gamer add it to their gaming library so they can experience it firsthand.

You can save $10 this Black Friday buying this game at Walmart.

"Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe" (digital): $30

If you're looking for an absolutely adorable and upbeat game that's suitable for younger players, we recommend "Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe." This is a one to four player game that offers a collaborative adventure. In addition to the main adventure, the player will discover a variety of special sub-games and interactive challenges.

The main goal is to explore, locate the missing parts of Magolor's ship and help him put it all back together. Along the way, there are plenty of enemies to outsmart and defeat, plus obstacles and challenges to overcome. One cool feature is that as Kirby encounters different types of enemies, he can mimic their attack moves and special abilities.

"Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe" is rated E 10+, but it's a game that the whole family can enjoy playing together. It encourages collaboration between players.

Note that this half-price Walmart Black Friday deal is for the digital edition of this game.

"Pikmin 4": $55 at Amazon



One of the best things about the Nintendo Switch overall (compared with any of the Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox game consoles) is the vast selection of family-friendly games that focus on whimsical and fun game play, as opposed to shooting, fighting, killing and world domination.

Another popular game franchise that falls into the family-friendly, fun for all ages category, is Pikmin. And this latest sequel for the Switch, called "Pikmin 4," encourages gamers over the age of 10 to grow, gather and then guide the small Pikmin creatures on a fun and whimsical expedition.

Each color and type of Pikmin has special attributes or abilities, so it's up to the player to determine which Pikmin can help them overcome various challenges or get past a wide range of obstacles. Along the way, it's important to collect a variety of special treasures.

While controlling the Pikmin, the player receives help from a trusty sidekick named Oatchi. He's a space dog that's able to do things like smash obstacles and carry Pikmin when necessary during the adventure. "Pikmin 4" is a rather unique one or two player game.

"Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered": $31 (49% off)

Here's a deeply discounted two-pack bundle that allows players to relive the classic "Final Fantasy VII" and "Final Fantasy VIII" RPG adventures, but this time on a Nintendo Switch.

These gamers are suitable for teens and adults. In addition to being remastered to include enhanced graphics, sound effects and music, Final Fantasy VII offers a 3x Speed Mode, an enhanced battle mode and the ability to turn battle encounters off.

This isn't a new game, but it is one of those classics that people who enjoy role playing adventures will love having as part of their Switch game collection.

Nintendo microSD memory cards from SanDisk

Nintendo has teamed up with SanDisk to offer officially licensed microSD memory cards designed to be used with any of the Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

All are currently on sale at Amazon and come in a variety of storage capacity sizes. These are the perfect stocking stuffer for Nintendo Switch gamers.

How much is a Nintendo Switch?

When shopping for a Nintendo Switch gaming console, there are four main system configuration options, each offered at a different price. Each configuration is also available in multiple color combinations. Here's a rundown of what sets each system configuration apart and how much each will typically cost.

Classic Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con: $298

The original Nintendo Switch system comes with one Joy-Con controller and a dock that allows it to recharge and be connected to any TV. We recommend using it with a 55-inch, 65-inch, or even a 75-inch 4K resolution smart TV.

This version of the Switch has a built in 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen and is battery powered, so there are several ways to play games on it. The console can be connected to any TV via a supplied HDMI cable, or the system can be taken out of the dock and played in handheld mode. There's also a tabletop mode that allows the Switch to be removed from the dock, placed on a table (where it's held up using a built in kickstand) and then played by up to four players (each using a separate controller) without needing a television or monitor.

Many Nintendo Switch games can be experienced as one-player games, or played locally by up to four players at the same time, in the same room, each using their own controller. For games that support online multiplayer gaming, these require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online ($20 per year). A subscription to this service makes for a great stocking stuffer.

The console can connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi or using the dock, using an Ethernet connection. The original Switch comes in a variety of color colors that are always available, as well as some limited-edition colors. Keep in mind, during the holidays, many colors of the Nintendo Switch sell out early -- so shop now to avoid product shortages.

Nintendo Switch OLED model: ($349)

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is a newer version of the classic Nintendo Switch. The two versions of the system have all of the same core functions. Both have the handheld mode, tabletop mode and console (TV) mode. However, the OLED version has an integrated seven-inch OLED touchscreen, so it's able to display sharper, more colorful and more detailed graphics on a slightly larger display. Another difference between the two versions is that the OLED model offers enhanced sound when using the built in speakers (as opposed to wireless headphones or earbuds).

The OLED version also comes with 64GB of internal storage, but you can easily expand the internal storage within either the classic or OLED model using an optional microSD memory card.

More internal storage space becomes important if the gamer will be downloading and storing a library of games on the device, as opposed to using physical copies of the game that are distributed on tiny cartridges that get inserted into the console.

While younger gamers probably won't notice the performance difference between the classic Switch and the OLED model, an older, more serious gamer would definitely prefer the newer OLED model if given the choice. If last holiday season is any indication, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model consoles tend to sell out faster due to higher demand, so plan your shopping accordingly.

Nintendo Switch Lite: ($199)

With a suggested retail price of $199, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the least expensive version of the Nintendo Switch. The main difference is that this version can only be played in handheld mode. There's no dock, so it can't connect to a TV, and there's no tabletop mode. Instead of using Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has controller buttons built directly into the handheld system.

The Switch Lite has a built in 5.5-inch touchscreen. Keep in mind, any game that specifically requires a Joy-Con controller can not be played on this version of the game console.

The Switch Lite is ideal for gamers on the go who want to play their favorite Switch games from a portable device. The Nintendo Switch Lite comes in five solid colors, including blue, coral, yellow, gray and turquoise. The Switch Lite measures 3.6 x 8.2 x 0.55 inches and weighs just 9.76 ounces. It runs using a rechargeable battery.

Nintendo Switch bundles and special editions

Over the years, Nintendo has released special, limited-edition versions of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED. Most recently, the Nintendo Switch OLED model: Mario Red Edition was released in conjunction with the launch of "Super Mario Bros. Wonder." This version of the system will only be available for a limited time and it does not come with the "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" game.

Some special-edition versions of the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED model have also been released as a bundle, in conjunction with a popular game. In this case, the game comes with the console and is offered at a discounted price.

The Nintendo Switch "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" bundle includes the classic Nintendo Switch system, a digital copy of "Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and a three month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Right now, you can snag this bundle for the same price as just the classic Nintendo Switch system. ($299)

The Nintendo Switch OLED model: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" edition ($329) includes a special, limited-edition design on the Nintendo Switch OLED model's docks. It features the Hylian Crest from the game series imprinted on the front of the dock, along with a special Zelda-theme design on the Joy-Con controller. While this version of the Nintendo Switch offers Zelda theming, it does not come with "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" game ($58, regularly $70 on Amazon).

The Nintendo Switch "Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe" bundle ($350) comes with the classic Nintendo Switch console and a digital copy of the popular "Super Mario Bros. U" game.

Our top 3 Nintendo Switch game picks: They're awesome, but not necessarily on sale

While you won't necessarily find Nintendos newest and most popular games on sale, these are three games we highly recommend and that are consistently bestsellers. All three make perfect holiday gifts for Nintendo Switch gamers.

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is Nintendo's No. 1 bestseller

Our in-house expert game reviewers recently did an in-depth review of Nintendo's No. 1 bestseller. The result: "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is our No. 1 Switch game pick this holiday season.

Combining beautiful and colorful graphics with original music -- and blending it with fun challenges and new Mario transformations, "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is one of the best games ever released on the Nintendo Switch.

Two of the things we love most about this game is that it's suitable for players of any age and it can be played by up to four players at once. This makes it a game that the entire family can enjoy together. The "kids mode" gives young players easier challenges, which makes it more fun and less frustrating for them to experience.

"Super Mario RPG:" A much-anticipated game now available for pre-order

This new game is based on a classic that was originally released on the Super NES system. On Nov. 17, it's being released for the first time on the Nintendo Switch. You can pre-order "Super Mario RPG" right now to ensure you'll receive your copy in time for the holidays.

The game is a mix of classic-style Mario platforming and secret hunting with RPG elements. To be successful, the gamer needs to combined strategy, puzzle solving and perfect timing. As Mario and his team explore colorful environments, they'll run into countless enemies and must participate in turn-based battles.

"Super Mario RPG" is rated E (everyone), but we recommend it for players over the age of 10. It's one of those games that teens and adults will enjoy playing as well.

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe": A mega-popular game for people of all ages

Normally a $60 game, the incredibly popular "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game for Nintendo Switch is now on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. Copies of the physical game are limited, so take advantage of this deal while you can. Luckily, the digital code (downloadable) version of the game is available at Amazon for just $49 and it's now priced at just $42 over at Walmart.

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" puts Mario, Luigi and dozens of other iconic Nintendo characters behind the wheel of go-karts. They're able to race along a vast selection of colorful and whimsical tracks, while using power-ups and other items to prevent opponents from reaching the finish line.

This is a fast-paced and fun game that can be played by up to four players simultaneously. As players complete various courses, they're able to further upgrade and customize their go-karts.

Will there be Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo and its authorized resellers rarely (if ever) put brand new Nintendo Switch game consoles on sale. However, right now, dozens of the most popular Nintendo Switch games and accessories have been discounted in conjunction with Black Friday.

If you really want to save money on a Nintendo Switch console, one option is to seek out a refurbished or renewed system from a reputable retailer, like Amazon, Best Buy, or Game Stop. For example, on Amazon, you can snag a renewed version of the Nintendo Switch OLED model on sale for just $299. It's normal price is $350. We've also discovered Amazon has some renewed original Nintendo Switch consoles on sale for $279 (or less). This represents a 21% savings off the regular price of $300.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday 2023 takes place on Friday, Nov, 24, 2023 -- the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on video games and so much more.

Be sure to check out all of the CBS Essentials Black Friday deals coverage, which includes ways to save money on all sorts of products you can buy for yourself or as gifts.

