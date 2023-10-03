CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holidays can be so expensive. Buying gifts for your family, friends and co-workers can really add up. If you're sticking to a tight holiday budget this year, don't worry -- the shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found plenty of Christmas gifts under $50 that everyone will love. We've found Christmas gift ideas under $50 for men, women and children.

Whether you're looking for a gift idea for your best friend, your nephew or your boss, check out our selection below. These gifts from Stanley, Rare Beauty, AllTrails and more won't bust your budget. They're reviewer- and staff-loved, plus they'll work for a range of people, from the outdoorsy type to the beauty addict. We know it may seem early to shop, but there's no need to stress yourself out and wait until the uber-busy holiday season to get all your gifts together.

The best Christmas gifts under $50 in 2023



Shop these top gifts from Amazon, Sephora, Walmart and more.

For the passenger princess: Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.)

Get them their first Stanley cup or add to their Stanley collection, or help build a growing one out. This jumbo stainless-steel mug with a handle can keep drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for 7 hours. Iced drinks can even stay cold for up to two days.

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size, making them perfect for any passenger royalty. They also have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They've garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women.

For the book lover: Oprah's "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier"

Oprah Winfrey's latest book is here, and it's flying off the shelves.

The lifestyle mogul teamed up with Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, famed for his lessons on happiness, to write a book about finding enjoyment and meaning in your life.

You can read our excerpt of "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier" before purchasing the book.

Buy the hardcover or Kindle edition on Amazon.

What we like about this book:

Who wouldn't like to be happier? This new book is an excellent gift for almost anyone.

For the baker: Dash stand mixer

A top-rated stand mixer for under $50? It exists, and in fun colors, too.

The retro-look Dash stand mixer offers six speeds and has a three-quart mixing bowl. It comes with dough hooks and mixer beaters. It makes a great low-cost gift for the chef in your life.

Find this charming stand mixer in six colors. It stands at only 10.4 inches tall.

What we like about this stand mixer:

This budget-friendly stand mixer is ideal for smaller spaces. Plus, it weighs less than five pounds, making it easier to transport around the kitchen than many other stand mixers.

For the traveler: Jack Black Skin Saviors



This skincare gift set from Jack Black is ideal for holiday travels.

The Skin Saviors set comes with a travel-size Pure Clean daily facial cleanser, Face Buff energizing scrub, Double-Duty face moisturizer (SPF 20) and a lip balm (SPF 25). These products create the ideal base for a clean shave and to protect the face after.

This set is a $57 value.

What we like about this set:

Get them nice TSA-approved skincare for their holiday travels for less than buying each item separately.

For Barbie: Barbie The Movie collectible doll

Hey, Barbie! (Or, Ken.) The "Barbie" movie collectible doll keeps going in and out of stock, but she's available right now, so trust us: This is the time to strike.

This doll depicts Margot Robbie's Barbie in a pink gingham dress, daisy necklace and pastel pumps. Her hair is styled half-up and tied with a pink ribbon to show off her daisy drop earrings.

This Barbie is currently $25, reduced from $65.

What we like about this Barbie:

It's the year of Barbie, and this doll will be a collector's item for years to come.

For the coffee lover: Chamberlain variety coffee bundle

Whether they're a new parent or a fan of social media personality Emma Chamberlain, you can't go wrong with gifting them this coffee from Ms. Chamberlain's namesake brand. Each coffee blend has an adorable animal as the mascot.

This bundle comes with five 4-ounce bags of coffee in the blends Early Bird, Night Owl, Social Dog, Careless Cat and Original Family. Choose between fresh ground and whole bean coffee.

You're getting $50 worth of coffee for only $35 with this bundle.

What we like about this coffee bundle:

They get to sample the world of Chamberlain's beloved coffees with this bundle.

For the aspiring dentist: Melissa & Doug Super Smile toy dentist kit

Inspire them with this 25-piece toy dentist kit from Melissa & Doug for ages three and up. With it, they can do teeth cleanings, treat cavities and fit retainers and braces on a set of pretend teeth.

This kit comes with pretend teeth, "cavity" stickers, examination tools, a toothbrush, a toothpaste tube, a dental rinse bottle and cup, two gauze pads, two tooth polish cups, top and bottom retainers and braces, a mask, a reusable ID tag on a lanyard and a double-sided reusable activity card.

It's currently $22, reduced from $38.

What we like about this toy:

Kids can test their chops as a dentist with this play set.

For the fashionista: Melinda Maria The Perfect Necklace

As its name may imply, they'll get so much wear out of this classic necklace from jewelry designer Melinda Maria, designed in Los Angeles. The Perfect Necklace goes with so many looks.

The price is right on this dainty chain necklace with a faux diamond. This cubic zirconia necklace with a lobster clasp is 18-karat gold-plated.

What we like about this necklace:

They can wear this classic necklace for years to come.

For the free spirit: Apple AirTag

They can keep better track of their possessions with an Apple AirTag. Your free spirit can attach one to their luggage, wallet, handbag or keys to always know its exact location.

The Apple AirTag, which is about the size of a quarter, is designed exclusively for Apple users. It syncs with devices like the iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

The AirTag's battery life lasts up to a year per tracker. When it's dead, they can just replace the internal CR2032 battery. They'll receive alerts if they walk off without their possession with an AirTag attached to it, and receive warnings if their phone happens to detect an unknown AirTag traveling with them (for safety).

Apple AirTags are currently $27, reduced from $29.

What we like about this smart tracker:

This useful gift seamlessly integrates with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking. Plus, its battery lasts up to a year before needing to be replaced.

You can also purchase AirTags in a four-pack, though that rings up above $50.

Apple AirTag (4-pack)





For the outdoorsy: AllTrails subscription

If they're an avid hiker, they likely want an AllTrails subscription.

With this app, they can download maps to stay on track even when they don't have service. The app offers off-route notifications so they never miss a turn. And there's a lifeline feature that keeps friends and family informed of their whereabouts.

To gift this annual subscription, you'll be billed once for $36. You can either send it via email or print it out. You can choose a gift card design you like and add a personalized message.

What we like about this subscription:

If they love to hike, they're likely sick of running into the AllTrails paywall. This subscription solves that and even helps you keep track of them on a hike. It can provide you with their real-time location on a map plotted against his planned route and more.

For those who have everything: Amazon gift card

If you just can't figure out the perfect personalized gift, or you've waited too long to pick out a present, go for an Amazon gift card. Amazon sells almost anything they could want to pick out for themselves. It's the safest gift option for someone who has it all.

Put the denomination of your choice on this gift card that comes in a gift box. We're partial to the fake Amazon box option -- it's adorable.

If you've waited too long to put it under the tree, send an egift card instead.

Why we like Amazon gift cards:

You can choose your denomination and gift box. Plus, everybody could use some Amazon cash.

For the beauty addict: Rare Beauty Mini Blush & Glow 4-piece set

Gift them the life-changing magic of the cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blushes. You only need the teeny-tiniest amount, so these blushes take a long time to run out. They're not sticky on your cheeks and last all day long.

This four-piece set from Selena Gomez's beauty brand comes with mini Soft Pinch liquid blushes in wisdom (a mauve plum) and virtue (beige peach), plus mini Positive Light liquid luminizers in magnetize (a light gold) and transcend (a rose gold).

This set is currently sold out, so check back in case it comes back in stock.

What we like about this set:

They'll get liquid blushes and luminizers that last a long time and feel comfortable on the skin for less than buying them separately.

For the cozy girly: Aerie quarter snap sweatshirt

You can't go wrong with gifting a sweatshirt to cozy up in during the cold winter months.

This quarter snap with a ribbed trim from Aerie is fleece-lined and comes in six colors. It has comfy bubble sleeves. Aerie says it's going fast, so be sure to shop now.

This sweatshirt is currently sold out. Check back in case it comes back into stock.

What we like about this sweatshirt:

Aerie makes basics that you can't go wrong with. This sweatshirt is simple yet cute.

