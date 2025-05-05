Met Gala 2025 celebrity red carpet looks - live updates on "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
What to know about the 2025 Met Gala
- The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and it has raised a record-breaking $31 million so far this year.
- This year's theme is inspired by The Met's exhibit "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." This year's dress code is "Tailored For You."
- The co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. LeBron James is an honorary co-chair, but will not attend due to a knee injury.
- This is the first Met show that's exclusively focused on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years focused on menswear.
Check below for the latest updates from fashion's biggest night.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny, who co-chaired the 2024 Met Gala, arrives for the 2025 event.
Zendaya
Zendaya arrives on the blue carpet for the 2025 Met Gala. Last year, Zendaya surprised everyone by walking the carpet twice.
Diana Ross
Music legend Diana Ross arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Ross, 81, shut down the blue carpet as she walked up the famous steps.
Pharrell Williams
2025 Met Gala co-chair Pharrell Williams arrives on the blue carpet.
Coco Jones
Grammy-winner and actress Coco Jones walks the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.
Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina Ionescu, who helped lead the New York Liberty to the 2024 WNBA Championship, arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.
Breanna Stewart
WNBA champion and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart arrives at the Met for fashion's biggest night.
Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley is back in New York for the 2025 Met Gala.
Sydney Sweeney
Actress Sydney Sweeney, from "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," arrives on the blue carpet.
Anna Wintour with Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives on the blue carpet with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton.
Ego Nwodim
"Saturday Night Live" actress and comedian Ego Nwodim poses on the blue carpet.
Emma Chamberlain
Teyana Taylor
First to arrive at the 2025 Met Gala is singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor.
Most iconic Met Gala looks from the past five decades
You may recall Zendaya's light-up Cinderella dress, Doja Cat's full on cat, and Billy Porter's epic gold ensemble, but what about Cher's "naked dress" at her Met Gala debut in 1974?
We're counting down some of the most iconic looks from the recent favorites and all the way back to the early years.
What to know about the Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Met Gala is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The museum dates back to the 19th century and is home to more than a dozen different collections featuring tens of thousands of pieces.
The Met originally opened to the public in April 1870. It occupies two million square feet between 80th and 84th streets on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan's Upper East Side.
The Met Gala is actually a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute. The event started out in 1948 as a supper club called "The Costume Institute Benefit."
Since 1999, the guest list has been controlled by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Under her leadership, the event has raised nearly $250 million.
The museum CEO announced Monday this year's gala has already raised a record $31 million.
How long does the Met Gala last?
The Met Gala is a New York City tradition, held each year on the first Monday in May.
The red carpet arrivals kicked off at 5:30 p.m. E.T., and they usually last for several hours.
There is no official end time, and stars have been known to show up late, most notably Rihanna.
Last year, Zendaya made a surprise return on the red carpet with a second look in the 9-o-clock hour.
Once the stars make their way up the Met steps and into the museum, there is a party inside dinner and music. They also have a chance to check out the Costume Institute's spring exhibition before it officially opens to the public on May 10.