MN BCA says it can't access Minneapolis ICE shooting evidence as FBI takes case; feds detain protesters
An ICE officer fatally shot a woman Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis, leaving the city reeling and community members outraged.
The shooting happened at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, mere blocks away from where a Minneapolis officer murdered George Floyd in 2020, sparking off weeks of protests around Minneapolis-St. Paul, around the U.S. and worldwide.
What to know about the Minneapolis ICE shooting
- The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Good, a U.S. citizen who moved to the Twin Cities from the Kansas City area. City leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't a target for an ICE-related arrest.
- The shooting is being investigated by the FBI exclusively. On Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it had been conducting a joint investigation with the FBI, but the federal agency then "reversed course," adding "the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation." Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday morning said, "It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome" in the wake of the FBI decision.
- Community organizers staged a "nonviolent emergency protest" Thursday morning, beginning at the Fort Snelling Park & Ride in Minneapolis, where WCCO observed at least three people being taken into custody.
- Witnesses tell WCCO that whistles sounded to alert neighbors of ICE's presence at about 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw a Honda Pilot blocked by multiple federal agents, and an agent tried to open the driver's side door. The motorist then put her vehicle into reverse, then into drive. Witnesses said they then heard three shots fired. The Honda traveled another several feet before crashing into another vehicle.
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized the driver's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism." President Trump claimed that Good "ran over" an officer, sharing a video that does not show any officer being run over. Other videos posted to social media of the deadly encounter corroborate witness accounts over Trump and DHS claims. Mayor Jacob Frey said he's seen the videos of the incident as well and called the federal agency's narrative of the events "bulls**t." Walz added, "Don't believe this propaganda machine."
- The killing comes amid the influx of 2,000 federal law enforcement members in the Twin Cities metro area.
This is a developing story. Follow live updates below.
Walz calls for accountability after FBI takeover of ICE shooting investigation
At a press conference Thursday morning, Gov. Tim Walz blasted the move by the FBI to lead the investigation into the ICE fatal shooting without the input of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who were originally slated to join the probe.
"We have learned that the Trump administration has now denied the state that ability to participate in the investigation. And I want to make this as clear as possible to everyone: Minnesota must be part of this investigation," Walz said.
He acknowledged that "it feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome," but added that he'll continue to press for the state bureau to be a part of the investigation.
BCA pulls out of Renee Good killing investigation, says FBI taking full control
The Minnesota agency tasked with investigating the killing of a U.S. citizen by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has withdrawn from the case, alleging federal authorities have restricted its access to evidence.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was initially assigned to investigate the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good in conjunction with the FBI.
The BCA said the U.S. Attorney's Office has now "reversed course" on the decision, and that it was informed "the investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation."
Walz to provide updates at 11:30 a.m. press conference
Gov. Tim Walz has scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m., where he will provide updates a day after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in south Minneapolis.
MPD Chief O'Hara: "This was entirely predictable"
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara spoke with "CBS Mornings" Thursday, and the deadly shooting of a U.S. citizen by a federal agent "was entirely predictable."
"We recognize quite obviously that this has been building over the course of several weeks," O'Hara said. "I would hope no matter what side of politics people are on we can recognize that the loss of a human life is a tragedy and that we do not want to compound that by having a situation which can result in destruction or further harms this community, which has been through so much over the last five years."
Asked for his assessment of what happened, O'Hara said there has been a strong emphasis on de-escalating situations when possible.
"I think the overwhelming majority of city police departments in this country have been training to try and avoid putting officers in situations where deadly force may be necessary, particularly when there is no underlying serious criminal threat," he said.
Victim had just dropped child off at school: AP
The woman who was shot and killed by a federal officer Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis had just dropped her 6-year-old son off at school prior to the deadly incident, according to Associated Press.
Renee Good was driving home with her partner when they encountered a group of ICE agents in the area of 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Good, who was born in Colorado, had moved to the Twin CIties in recent months from the Kansas City area.
Click here to read more about what we know about Good.
Federal agents tackle people on Roosevelt H.S. grounds, witness reports
A witness reported that federal officers were involved in a tense scene outside of Roosevelt High School Wednesday.
A woman said she was at the school at about 3:30 p.m., as school was getting out for day. She said as soon as she pulled up, she saw a crash three cars in front of her.
Several agents then came out of the cars in front of hers and immediately started tackling people on school grounds, she said. She said the vehicles they got out of were all unmarked SUVs, with no emergency lights on them. The witness told WCCO she did not hear any of them state who they were or who they were with.
Agents were also seen using pepper spray or some kind of chemical irritant. Students were among those in the crowd, the woman added.
Trump reacts to video of ICE shooting Renee Good during NYT interview
President Trump reportedly watched and reacted to a video of an ICE officer fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an interview in the Oval Office with The New York Times.
According to the NYT, Trump was in the room with multiple reporters from the paper when he requested someone bring a laptop into the room so he could view the video.
The NYT reported he said, "I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either." However, on Truth Social, Trump said the driver, Renee Good, "violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer." The video shared by Trump in his post did not show evidence of any officers being run over by the vehicle during the shooting.
Here's what we know about Renee Good
The death of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday, has sparked national outcry.
A U.S. official confirmed Good's identity to CBS News, and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she was a U.S. citizen. Minneapolis leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and was not a target for arrest by ICE agents.
Good was a mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota with her 6-year-old son and partner, according to CBS Minnesota and the Associated Press. She was previously married and widowed when her former husband died in 2023, AP reported.
3 arrested at anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis
Three people were arrested at an anti-ICE protest held near the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, where ICE operates from.
Several hundred people have gathered at the site in the south metro.
WCCO's Beret Leone says the crowd has split into three groups, blocking agents from entering or leaving the building. Shortly after 8 a.m., three people from the crowd were taken away in handcuffs.
Federal agents also deployed chemical irritants at the crowd.
State Sen. Mohamed: "The video speaks for itself"
In an interview Thursday on "CNN This Morning with Audie Cornish," Democratic Minnesota state Sen. Zaynab Mohamed criticized Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem for pushing what she calls "propaganda," and calls for an "honest investigation" into the killing of Renee Good.
"Their goal is to make this person feel like that they are anything other than a victim and to instill fear in people and to start spinning the story. We all know what happened. We all see the video," Mohamed said.
The senator also echoed statements made Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that ICE is endangering the community's safety.
"They're here to harass people and to create videos on social media to create a different narrative than what the truth is," he said.
GoFundMe set up for shooting victim's family
A GoFundMe account set up for Renee Good's wife and son has raised nearly $450,000 as of early Thursday morning.
"Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed," wrote GoFundMe organizer Mattie Weiss.
Frey on F-bomb: "I'm sorry if I offended their Disney princess ears"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a CNN interview Wednesday evening addressed his statement that ICE should "get the f*** out of Minneapolis."
"I'm so sorry if I offended their Disney princess ears, but here's the thing if we're talking about what's inflammatory. On the one hand you got someone who dropped an F-bomb, and on the other hand you got someone who killed somebody else," he said. "I think the more inflammatory action is killing somebody and so once again let's be real and just honest and straight up about what's happening here: This is not OK. The way they're coming into cities, not just Minneapolis but around the country, is not OK."
In the interview, Frey again countered DHS's narrative that the ICE agent shot Renee Good after "fearing for his life."
"You don't need a law degree to understand that when somebody is backing up and trying to get out, that's not an act of violence. That's trying to leave the situation," Frey said.
Renee Good's former Kansas City-area neighbor: "I'm just devastated"
KCTV, WCCO's sister station in Kansas City, Missouri, spoke on Wednesday to Joan Rose, Good's former neighbor near the city's Waldo neighborhood.
Rose said Good lived there with her partner, their young son and their dogs. She said two older children visited routinely.
She thought the family moved to Canada after the 2024 election.
"I heard they were moving to Canada because of the politics here," Rose said. "I had thought about them sometimes, you know, passing by their house thinking, 'Oh, I hope they're OK in Canada, you know, I hope that they're living, you know, a good life and that they're, they're worry free,' and this is just the opposite of that. So, I'm just devastated for that whole family."
Rose said Good's parents also live in Kansas.
"Nonviolent emergency protest" set for Thursday morning
MN Democracy Defense is calling for a "nonviolent emergency protest" Thursday starting at 7 a.m. at the Fort Snelling Park & Ride in Minneapolis.
The protest is being staged near the Whipple Federal Building, which has been the command center for federal agents.
Organizers say they want ICE to be held accountable and leave Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are asking Minnesotans to exercise their First Amendment right peacefully and legally.
Memorial grows for ICE shooting victim
Thousands came out on Wednesday night and stood in the cold for hours, chanting for change and accountability, at the site where an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good.
Good's memorial has since doubled in size, with several people paying tribute overnight Thursday.
Congresswoman to seek Noem's inmpeachment
Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois says she is going to try to get Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem impeached in the wake of Good's shooting.
"Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing. Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good," Kelley said. "From Chicago to Charlotte to Los Angeles to Minneapolis, Secretary Noem is violating the Constitution while ruining —and ending—lives, and separating families.
"It's one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it's impeachable to break the rule of law. I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem's agenda. This is me fighting back."
Kelly says she will file three articles of impeachment against Noem — one saying she willfully obstructed congressional oversight and withheld congressionally appropriated funds in violation of her constitutional oath and federal law, a second asserting that Noem compromised public safety, violated the due process of American citizens and directed unconstitutional actions, and a third alleging Noem abused her office for personal benefit and steered federal dollars to associates.
Good mourned by her alma mater
The president of the school Good graduated from said in a statement that, "It is with great sadness that Old Dominion University mourns the loss of one of our own, Renee (Macklin) Good," who graduated in December 2020 with an English degree.
Dr. Brian Hemphill said her "tragic killing" is "yet another clear example that fear and violence have sadly become commonplace in our nation. Indeed, this tragedy reflects the deep strain being felt in countless communities across our nation. As citizens, it is our duty and right to call upon leaders and officials to restore civility in all facets of our lives, especially at the hands of those who are entrusted to protect and serve.
"May Renee's life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace. My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation's history."
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: "Chicago stands in solidarity with Minneapolis"
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement of solidarity with Minneapolis in the wake of Wednesday's fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by an ICE agent.
Chicago was notably a recent target of enhanced ICE enforcement operations, dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz."
"The video that many of us have seen of ICE officers fatally shooting a woman at point-blank range is deeply disturbing and unfortunately all too similar to incidents that have transpired here in Chicago," Johnson said in the video.
DHS claimed at the time that 38-year-old Silvero Villegas-Gonzalez, a father of two, had tried to use his car to drive into agents when they tried to detain him. But surveillance video from two local businesses showed Villegas-Gonzalez backing up and driving away while an agent was on either side of his car
"Under very similar conditions, in his car, right after dropping his children off at school. And just as they tried to do today in Minnesota, the Trump administration lied about what happened and spewed misinformation in an attempt to distort the public's understanding," Johnson said. "The point of this operation of ICE raids and of this President's rhetoric is to divide us and to dehumanize our neighbors. Do not let them change the part of your soul that sees a fellow human being when you look at your neighbor."
Minneapolis Public Schools cancel class over safety concerns
Minneapolis Public Schools said late Wednesday they are canceling classes for the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution.
All programs — including athletics, community education and adult education — are cancelled Thursday and Friday.
The district said it will continue to collaborate with the City of Minneapolis on emergency preparedness and response.
A closer look at the DHS use-of-force policy
WCCO took a closer look at the Department of Homeland Security's use-of-force policy in the wake of Wednesday's fatal ICE shooting. The policy goes through when force can be used, non-lethal or lethal.
When it comes to deadly force, it says "use of deadly force must be objectively reasonable in light of the facts and circumstances." According to the policy, deadly force also cannot be used to stop someone who is fleeing.
However, former Federal Air Marshal Peter Johnson — who founded Archway Defense, which has trained state, local and federal law enforcement in firearms for the past decade — told WCCO the street is not the place to challenge a federal agent's orders.
"When law enforcement approaches your vehicle, tells you to stop (or) get out of the vehicle, that is the point where you follow the lawful commands of law enforcement, whether that's federal agents or local police department," he said.
[Read more.]
Majority Whip Rep. Emmer: "I pray federal agents in Minnesota are safe"
U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer wrote on social media about the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good.
"I pray that every federal law enforcement officer on the ground in Minnesota right now remains safe as they carry out their vital mission," Emmer posted. "Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are cowards who are inciting violence to distract from their own failures. It's dangerous. Stay Safe ICE."
Trump's border czar: "Our officers have a right to self defense"
Border czar Tom Homan, who earlier Wednesday told CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil the investigation into the killing of Renee Good needs to "play out," issued the following statement Wednesday evening:
"The incident in Minneapolis today is yet another tragic example of the results of the hateful rhetoric and violent attacks against the men and women of ICE and BP. These brave men and women are forced to conduct law enforcement operations in heightened threat environments every day. Like all Americans, our officers have a right to self defense."
Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacts to fatal shooting by ICE agents
Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacted to Wednesday's fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE agents on X (formerly Twitter), saying:
"I am praying for the family and loved ones of the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this morning. This tragedy is the result of the administration sending federal agents onto our streets against the wishes of local law enforcement, including our respected Police Chief Brian O'Hara. We need full transparency and an investigation of what happened, and I am deeply concerned that statements made by DHS do not appear to reflect video evidence and on-the-ground accounts. While our immigration enforcement should be focused on apprehending and prosecuting violent criminals to make our communities safer, these ICE actions are doing the opposite and making our state less safe."
Police officer association official: "(We) stand firmly behind law enforcement officers"
The interim executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, David Titus, issued a statement Wednesday evening, saying:
"The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association stands firmly behind law enforcement officers, accountability under the law, and the safety of every Minnesota community.
"Irresponsible, reckless rhetoric from political leaders attacking law enforcement has real and dangerous consequences for officers on the street. When officers are vilified, demonized, or used as political props, it fuels hostility, emboldens bad actors, and puts lives directly at risk.
"MPPOA calls on leaders to stop the inflammatory language and respect the legal and investigative process."
Hundreds turn out for community vigil
Hundreds have turned out for a community vigil after the fatal shooting of a woman by federal ICE agents on Wednesday.
Emotions were on full display with many expressing sadness and frustration, not only over Wednesday's federal raid, but raids happening around the Twin Cities over the last 40 days.
One local told WCCO's Adam Duxter that it "felt like a rubber band that has finally snapped."
"I think they need to be a little more transparent," said Ugene Bentley who witnessed the shooting. "Not be so aggressive. I know they have a big task to do. I understand that, but these are your citizens."
Noem says officer who shot woman was previously hit, dragged by vehicle in June
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during a news conference on Wednesday evening that the ICE officer who shot the woman was involved in an incident with an "anti-ICE rioter" in June.
"The very same officer who was attacked today had previously been dragged by an anti-ICE rioter who had rammed him with a car and drug him with a car back in June," Noem said. "He sustained injuries at that time as well."
She added that the officer, who has yet to be identified, was taken to the hospital after Wednesday's shooting and has since been released.
Witnesses say they saw a Honda Pilot approached by multiple federal agents, and an agent tried to open the driver's side door and the driver attempted to drive off. Witnesses said they then heard three shots fired overall. The Honda traveled another several feet before crashing into another car.
A U.S. official has identified the woman shot as 37-year-old Renee Good.
Noem said federal officials have "seen over 100 of these vehicle rammings in just recent weeks" and also said that three of them happened in Minneapolis alone on Wednesday.
She characterized Good's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism."
"This city has burned before, and your governor and mayor let that happen," Noem, without evidence, claimed.
President Trump said it "seems" that the officer shot the woman in self-defense. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday afternoon countered ICE's narrative, calling it "bulls**t."
Noem responded to Frey, saying he "doesn't know what he's talking about."
"It's very clear that this individual was harassing and impeding law enforcement operations," she said. "Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he's been taught to do in that situation and took actions to defend himself and defend his fellow law enforcement officers."
Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris on shooting
Former Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the fatal shooting of a woman by ICE agents.
On social media, Harris wrote:
"Today in Minneapolis, ICE agents shot and killed a woman in a shocking incident. Governor Walz has announced the state will ensure a fair investigation, and I am grateful for his swift action.
"Many of us have seen the horrifying and painful video, which makes it clear that the Trump administration's explanation of this shooting is pure gaslighting. A full and fair investigation at the state level is absolutely necessary."
Community members say 3 detained in Lake Street raid
Another ICE operation took place Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis on Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue.
On he west side of 35W, agents formed a line along the Lake Street corridor.
"ICE was staging here in the parking lot and around the area," said Vash Lamp. "I know at least three individuals got detained."
WCCO wasn't able to independently verify the figure, but WCCO cameras were rolling when another squad of federal agents pulled around the block, stopping and facing a driver who appeared to be following them.
"They pulled their firearms out and pointed them at community members and passing vehicles," said Lamp.
U.S. official identifies woman fatally shot by ICE officer
A U.S. official has identified the woman shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in south Minneapolis on Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Renee Good.
According to two federal sources, Good was a U.S. citizen. City leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't a target for an ICE-related arrest.
Minneapolis City Council member Chavez accuses ICE of being "untrained, unmanageable"
Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez, who represents the city's 9th Ward, says that ICE agents in the city are "creating an unwelcoming, unsafe and disgusting behavior that's only tearing our families apart."
Appearing on "The Takeout" on CBS News streaming, Chavez called for justice and added he wants to see the ICE officer arrested and fired.
"The work of tearing our families apart, the work of separating families in this city and in this state, the work of picking up mothers at bus stops, folks running food trucks, folks drinking to work is inhumane behavior and has no place in this city," he said. "This was murder by ICE officials. They did not need to shoot somebody that was leaving the scene. ... [The video] shows ICE being untrained, unmanageable and not being able to deescalate a situation."
Trump claims woman "ran over" ICE officer; video contradicts claim
President Trump issued a statement on Truth Social late Wednesday about the fatal shooting in south Minneapolis, claiming that the woman who was killed by an ICE officer "viciously ran over the ICE Officer" before being shot. But the video clip he attached to the post showed no sign of an officer being run over in the incident.
In his comments, he claimed "the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting" and blamed the entire incident on "the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is countering the ICE narrative of the event, calling any attempt to frame the agent's actions as self-defense as "bulls**t."
[Read more.]
Walz: "We do not need any further help from the federal government"
Gov. Tim Walz called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to leave Minneapolis, saying "we do not need any further help from the federal government.
"To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem: You've done enough," Walz said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "There is nothing more important than Minnesotans' safety."
He said he has issued a warning order to the state's national guard, while also encouraging protesters to make their voices heard peacefully.
The warning order to the national guard gives members a "heads up that something could be coming," Walz explained.
"And these national guard troops are our national guard troops," Walz said. "They're teachers in your community, they're business owners, they're construction professionals. They are Minnesotans."
Walz added that his administration is "going to stop at nothing to seek accountability and justice" after the fatal shooting. The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
"To Minnesotans I say this: I feel your anger. I'm angry," Walz said. "They want a show. We can't give it to them. We cannot. If you protest and express your First Amendment rights, please do so peacefully as you always do. We can't give them what they want."
DHS policy on deadly force
Below is the Department of Homeland Security's policy on using deadly force, obtained from the agency's website. The policy is dated Feb. 6, 2023. It includes guidelines for using deadly force on fleeing subjects.
Walz to provide public safety update Wednesday afternoon
Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to discuss the state's public safety efforts on Wednesday afternoon after ICE shot a woman in south Minneapolis.
According to the governor's office, he has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and is meeting with public officials before a 2:15 press conference to address the shooting.
Walz on DHS statement: "Don't believe this propaganda machine"
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he has seen video of the shooting and disputes the Department of Homeland Security's narrative.
"Don't believe this propaganda machine," Walz said. "The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice."
Walz's office confirms that he has activated the State Emergency Operations Center. He is meeting with public safety officials and will hold a press conference at roughly 2:15 p.m. to address the shooting in Minneapolis.
AG Ellison says Trump's decision to send ICE agents is "spreading terror"
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said President Donald Trump's decision to send thousands of federal agents to Minnesota is "causing serious harm and spreading terror" through the community.
In a post on X, Ellison said his "heart goes out" to the woman killed by an ICE agent Wednesday.
"While there's a lot we don't know at this time, let me be clear about one thing: Donald Trump's decision to send thousands of armed ICE agents to Minnesota is causing serious harm and spreading terror throughout our communities. His reckless decision to escalate the aggression and number of immigration agents is a causal factor, regardless of the outcome of an investigation into this tragic death. I will do everything I can to change this awful path we are on," he wrote.
Ellison added that "if anyone broke the law in today's act of violence, I will do all I can to ensure they are held accountable."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: ICE's self-defense narrative is "bull***t"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said federal officials' narrative that the ICE agent who killed a woman did so in self-defense is "bull***t."
"This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying. Getting killed," Frey said. He later added, "What I can tell you is the narrative that this was just done in self-defense is a garbage narrative. That is not true. It has no truth."
Frey also told ICE to "get the f*** out of Minneapolis."
"They are not here to cause safety in this city. What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust," he said.
The mayor called on the community to remain peaceful in the aftermath.
"I understand the anger," he said. "Let's unite around hope and love and peace and getting justice."
Frey said the woman killed was 37 years old. He said he does not know the identity of the ICE agent who shot her.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said "there is nothing to indicate that this woman was the target of any law enforcement investigation or activity." He added that the ICE agent fired at least two shots and struck the woman in the head. After first responders tried to save her at the scene, she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and pronounced dead.
O'Hara said the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are jointly investigating the shooting.
"We do need to make sure that our local agencies are involved [in the investigation]," Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said. "That is something that is needed for our communities."
CAIR-MN leader accuses DHS of lying about deadly ICE shooting
Jaylani Hussein, who leads the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations, accused the Department of Homeland Security of "lying" about the shooting death of a woman in south Minneapolis.
"A young observer killed in the line of observing, we believe in a peaceful manner, they are lying as you hear today. They already shared lies about what took place," Hussein said, speaking into a megaphone.
The DHS said an ICE officer shot the woman after she "weaponized her vehicle."
"We do have cameras, we do have eye witnesses, they will not be able to lie through that. The truth will come out, and the public must be reminded in this moment that no one is above the law. No one. No ICE. No one is above the law," Hussein said.
He also called on local agencies to bring charges "where warranted and hold these officers who killed this young woman responsible."
Rep. Ilhan Omar: "ICE must stop terrorizing our communities"
In a statement, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said the victim was a "legal observer."
"ICE must stop terrorizing our communities and leave our city," she said.
Sen. Tina Smith says victim was "US citizen"
Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith released a statement late Wednesday morning about the shooting, noting the victim is a "U.S. citizen."
"ICE should leave now for everyone's safety. Please be safe Minneapolis," Smith said.
Incident echoes one in Chicago, where feds accused Marimar Martinez of "boxing in" agents
In Chicago, federal prosecutors accused 30-year-old Marimar Martinez and 21-year-old Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz of "boxing in" federal immigration agents and ramming an agent's vehicle in October as agents clashed with community members in Logan Square.
The Justice Department said the agents then got out of their vehicle and fired five shots at Martinez, even though she was still inside her car at the time. She was able to drive away, and paramedics found her and her car at a repair shop about a mile away. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and quickly released.
Martinez was charged with assault of a federal employee, but prosecutors dropped the charges six weeks later. They were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled at a future date.
DHS says victim dies from injuries
Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary for public affairs, released this statement late Wednesday morning:
"ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.
"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.
"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement. These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats. This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."
Mpls. Council member Jason Chavez: "The ICE agent that shot somebody should be arrested"
Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez, who represents the area of the shooting, said in an interview at the scene that "the ICE agent that shot somebody should be arrested effective immediately."
When asked if he had a message to his community, Chavez said that he wants to encourage residents to "patrol our neighborhoods."
"We need community patrols on our streets, preventing the kidnapping of our neighbors from these inhumane ICE agents that are only here to tear our families apart," Chavez told WCCO. "We need people to drive their neighbors to work, provide food, address the rent issues that they're struggling with, to make sure that people can live in this city peacefully."
Henn. Co. Atty seeks "transparent investigation"
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement Wednesday morning her office is "pushing hard for a local investigation which is the only way to ensure full transparency and review."
"We will use every available lever to ensure a local, transparent investigation takes place," Moriarty said.
Federal agents leave scene, local police remain
WCCO's Adam Duxter, live at the scene, says it appears federal law enforcement have left the scene on Portland Avenue.
Minneapolis police and deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are still on the scene for crowd control measures, and metal gates have been set up to keep protesters at bay.
Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol commander, on site in south Minneapolis
The U.S. Border Patrol commander has arrived in Minneapolis, according to a X post by city council member Jason Chavez.
Chavez posted a photo of Gregory Bovino walking down 33rd Street and Portland Avenue, flanked by three agents wearing masks.
Officials said Bovino, who has overseen several controversial immigration operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte and New Orleans, said he is expected to lead enforcement efforts in Minnesota as well.
Federal agents fire chemical irritants on protesters in south Minneapolis
WCCO cameras captured federal agents using chemical irritants on protesters in the vicinity of 34th and Portland in South Minneapolis.
This happened after a number of protesters began throwing snowballs at federal vehicles on the scene.
A WCCO photojournalist witnessed multiple Minneapolis City Council members walking the perimeter of the scene, trying to calm the crowd and explain that they are trying to get ICE out of the scene.
Minneapolis police chief feared surge of federal agents would lead to "tragedy"
A day before Wednesday's shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said he feared the growing presence of federal agents in the city would lead to violence.
"I've been concerned for weeks that because the issue is so emotional, because, frankly, some of the way this stuff has been carried out, the greatest risk to me is that there would be unrest or that there would be a tragedy," O'Hara said. "That somebody could get seriously hurt or killed because of what's happening."
Also on Tuesday, in an interview with WCCO, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the goal of the federal operations is "chaos and terrorizing people."
"This political theater that they're engaging in has real impacts on our constituents," Frey said.
Minneapolis Mayor Frey demands ICE "leave the city immediately"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling on federal forces to withdraw from the city following Wednesday morning's incident in south Minneapolis.
"I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately," Frey said. "We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."
Sen. Tina Smith said, "I'm aware of the reports of an ICE related shooting in Minneapolis and am working as hard as I can to get answers. I'll share any updates as I learn more."
Walz says he is gathering information, asks residents to remain calm
Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on X that his team is "working to gather information on an ICE related shooting" Wednesday morning.
"We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," he wrote.
Witness recounts hearing gunshots, car crash
A witness at the scene tells WCCO's Conor Wright she heard two gunshots fired in the area, followed by a car crash.
"I see a red truck, airbag inflated with blood all over it and a woman on the side of the road, and the ambulance trying to come through," the witness said. "[Federal agents] were trying to tell me to move out of the way when they had their trucks blocking me."
The witness says the victim was a mother "trying to flee from ICE agents."
Federal agent fired weapon after being hit by car last month in St. Paul
Last month in St. Paul, Minnesota, a federal agent fired their weapon after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
The agent suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and no one was hurt in the shooting, police said.
Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the suspect was an undocumented immigrant from Cuba who was "noncompliant" during a traffic stop.
McLaughlin said the shooting would be reviewed by "the appropriate law enforcement agency," as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Hennepin Co. Sheriff: Deputies sent to area to "assist if needed"
In a post to social media, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it's "aware of an incident" off Portland Avenue and East 34th Street, but its deputies were "not involved in the incident."
"We have sent deputies to the area to assist as needed," the sheriff's office writes.