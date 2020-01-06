Iran mourns slain general as Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions

Popular

CBSN Originals | Speaking Frankly: Raising Boys

Now that the #MeToo movement has brought conversations about toxic masculinity and sexual consent to the forefront of public discourse, parents are grappling with how to encourage their sons to reject some of the more traditional notions of manhood. But many say they struggle with reinforcing those values in a society that still largely adheres to deeply-rooted stereotypes. It raises the question: How do we raise our boys?