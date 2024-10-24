Election 2024 live updates as Trump and Harris campaign to sway voters amid head-to-head presidential polls
What to know about the election today:
- Election Day is 12 days away on Nov. 5, with 28 million people having voted already, according to the University of Florida tracker. Early voting is underway in over 30 states.
- Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a CNN town hall, where she said that she believes former President Donald Trump is a fascist. Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly said Wednesday that Trump "certainly falls into the general definition of fascist."
- Harris will be campaigning in Georgia on Thursday with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.
- Trump is campaigning in the West on Thursday, holding a rally in Tempe, Arizona before heading to Las Vegas for another rally. Republicans are eyeing flipping both states.
- President Biden is also heading to Arizona to campaign. On Friday, he will deliver remarks at the Gila River Indian Community to discuss his administration's record of "delivering for Tribal communities."
Trump says he would fire special counsel Jack Smith "in two seconds"
On Hugh Hewitt's radio show on Thursday morning, Trump said he would fire special counsel Jack Smith "in two seconds" if elected.
When Hewitt asked if Trump would pardon himself or fire Smith, who has overseen the investigation into whether Trump subverted the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election.
"it's so easy," Trump answered. "It's so easy. Jack, he's a crooked person. We had a brave, brilliant judge in Florida. She's a brilliant judge, by the way, I don't know. I never spoke to her. Never spoke."
In some battleground states, low-wage workers keep losing ground
Half of the eight battleground states in this year's U.S. presidential election use the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, a rate that hasn't changed since 2009 despite a 47% surge in the cost of living since then. In essence, that means minimum-wage workers in those states have seen much of their purchasing power vaporized by inflation over the past 15 years.
Donald Trump's October 20 visit to a McDonald's location in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where the former president served food to pre-selected supporters, has renewed public attention on how much low-income workers earn. Asked by CBS News reporter Olivia Rinaldi if he thought the minimum wage should be raised after spending time behind the counter at the fast-food restaurant, Trump sidestepped the question.
"Well, I think this. I think these people work hard. They're great," he said. "And I just saw something a process. It's beautiful. It's a beautiful thing to see. These are great franchises and produce a lot of jobs, and it's good and great people working here too."
Trump's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the former president's views on the minimum wage.
Harris to begin campaign concert series in Georgia, with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to hold a campaign event Thursday in Georgia, which former President Barack Obama and the singer Bruce Springsteen will also attend.
Springsteen's involvement marks the first of several concerts taking place along Harris' campaign trail, which are part of a series her campaign has called "When We Vote We Win." The series will touch all seven battleground states, starting in Atlanta and moving next to Philadelphia on Monday. Obama and Springsteen are both set to appear at Monday's event, too, a senior campaign official told CBS New Philadelphia.
GOP former Rep. Fred Upton backs Harris
Former Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump before retiring in 2022, told The Detroit News on Thursday that he's backing Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
Upton, who represented Michigan for more than three decades in the House and worked alongside Walz, said Trump is "totally unhinged."
"We don't need this chaos," he told The Detroit News. "We need to move forward, and that's why I'm where I am."
Upton also told The New York Times that he cast his ballot for Harris, noting that it marked the first time he has supported a Democrat for president.
Harris addresses immigration, the Middle East conflict and how her policies differ from President Biden's
Vice President Kamala Harris shared where she stands on key political issues at her CNN town hall on Wednesday night, with her positions on immigration and the United States' approach to conflict in the Middle East being some of the event's most notable takeaways. Harris also assured her administration would take a different approach to policies than the current one under President Biden, although she did not offer many specifics.
Moderator Anderson Cooper pressed Harris on her views about immigration, an issue that has recurred in Republican attacks on her presidential campaign. Harris criticized the border wall proposed by former President Donald Trump during his time in office but did not respond directly when asked if she supports continuing that project now.
"I want to strengthen our border," she said, pledging to push through a bipartisan bill focused on border security, which calls for $650 million initially earmarked under Trump.
Harris also commented on war in the Middle East, after an undecided voter asked how she plans to protect Palestinian civilians. The Democratic nominee called the death toll "unconscionable" and said she believes there is an opportunity to end Israel's war with Hamas now that Yahya Sinwar has been killed.
As for how her policies would deviate from President Biden's, Harris said she embodies "a new generation of leadership" in this country.
"My administration will not be a continuation of the Biden administration," she said. "I will bring to this role my own ideas and my own experience."