Walz family could move into University of Minnesota's president's house during governor's mansion renovations

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz and his family could soon move into a home typically reserved for the president of the University of Minnesota as the governor's mansion undergoes renovations.

The university's Board of Regents will consider the proposal on Monday.

The timing coincides with President Joan Gabel's departure, as she becomes the University of Pittsburgh's new chancellor. 

The home, called Eastcliff, is located at 176 North Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul. 

If approved, the lease could run through September of 2024 and the state would pay $4,400 in monthly rent. The state would have to pay for utilities, snow removal, lawn care, internet, cable, phone, custodial, and security services.

