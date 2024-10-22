Bruce Springsteen to headline concert with Barack Obama in Philadelphia to support Kamala Harris

Springsteen to headline concert with Obama in Philadelphia to support Harris

Springsteen to headline concert with Obama in Philadelphia to support Harris

Springsteen to headline concert with Obama in Philadelphia to support Harris

Bruce Springsteen will headline a concert and a rally with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia on Monday as part of Vice President Kamala Harris' efforts to mobilize voters in the final weeks of the 2024 presidential election.

A senior campaign official could not say where the concert and rally will be held.

The rally will be part of the Harris campaign's "When We Vote We Win" concert series, hitting all seven battleground states, the senior campaign official said.

Springsteen will kick off the battleground concert blitz on Thursday in Atlanta with Harris and Obama. Then, on Monday, Springsteen and Obama will come to Philadelphia.

According to the senior campaign official, additional concerts will be announced in the coming days.

In October, Springsteen endorsed Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and called former President Donald Trump "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime."

"Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment," Springsteen said in a short video shared on social media. "It doesn't have to be this way."

Springsteen's and Obama's friendship began in 2008 when the New Jersey rock star campaigned for Obama. In 2020, the rocker and former president teamed up for a podcast and a book, "Renegades: Born in the USA."

Harris was in the Philadelphia suburbs on Monday with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as part of a bipartisan appeal to Republican and undecided voters.

The vice president will be in Philadelphia on Sunday for a campaign event. Walz will campaign in Philly on Friday.